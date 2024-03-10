Skiing | The British skier's race was a complete fiasco, even the servings for the spectators didn't hit

In Andrew Musgrave's race, Holmenkollen failed to do anything.

British skier Andrew Musgrave the race at Holmenkollen's 50 kilometers turned into a long sky of pain, from which there was hardly anything positive left to tell posterity. Even the servings of the spectators did not hit the mark.

Musgrave's pole broke after 15 kilometers of skiing near the long uphill of Frognerseteren.

“I skied quietly for so long, it ruined the whole day. There was one fall, broken poles, skiing with one pole… the whole day was just a mess,” commented Musgrave for Aftonbladet.

Musgrave finally finished in 52nd place, third last. Say goodbye to Norway, who skied to victory Johannes Høsflot to Klæbo came over 16 minutes.

“When I had to ski for a long time with one pole, I was already far from the top. I knew the race was over. I felt that there was no point in even trying to join the top group.”

Musgrave however, had a great finish when he was greeted with cheers. However, the encouragement and supply along the route left much to be desired.

“I was offered all kinds of things, but I must say that I am a little disappointed. Normally, there is a lot of alcohol and Jägermeister that is served at Saturday's race. There was more food today. A small shot would have been nice in the last round.”

“Today was nothing short of disappointing,” says Musgrave, laughing.

“Well, no, there was a good atmosphere along the route.”

