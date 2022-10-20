Skiing | The 500 billion ski paradise shocks the Finnish elite, but one disagrees

Most of Finland’s representative skiers are not enthusiastic about Saudi Arabia’s winter sports project, but there is some understanding.

Saudi Arabia organizes the Asian Winter Games in 2029. The major event is scheduled to be held in the winter sports center overlooking the city of Neom, with an estimated price tag of 500 billion euros.

The majority of performance venues are coming indoors, but some sports, for example cross-country skiing, will be moved outdoors. The city’s average temperature in the coldest months of the year, from November to February, is just under 22 degrees Celsius plus.

The Finnish national team skiers do not like the big project.

“Quite shocking, I haven’t heard such a bad idea in a while! Saudi Arabia is perhaps the worst country: human rights are oppressed there and the position of women is miserable. I don’t want any kind of activity there.” Verneri Suhonen line.

Iivo Niskanen hears about Saudi Arabia’s winter sports project for the first time from Ilta-Sanom.

“You should ski where there are conditions and markets. I don’t understand,” says the Olympic champion.

Johanna Matintalo points out that it is not the first time that big sporting events are taken to countries where there are no ready conditions.

“When I read the news, I thought, oh my God, do we need to go there for the Winter Games. It makes no sense. We have seen sports infrastructure built with a lot of money and then it remains unused.”

The Trojena Ski Resort is to be located approximately 50 kilometers from the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba and the 60 square kilometer area is located at an altitude of 1,500-2,600 meters. The center is scheduled to open in 2026.

of Saudi Arabia when hearing about the winter games Jasmi Joensuu asks sarcastically if skiing is going to switch from snow to sand.

“Of course, it’s great when the sport is exported to rich countries that have different resources, but that sounds completely absurd now,” he sighs.

Perttu Hyvärinen also sees a positive side in the matter.

“There is money there. Let’s make Finland benefit from that and sell know-how there. It’s just a business opportunity for Finland”, Hyvärinen says.

I ski the world cup season starts at the end of November in Kuusamo’s Ruka.

