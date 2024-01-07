Skiing | “Terribly ugly” – Perttu Hyvärinen's changed appearance has attracted attention at the Tour de Ski

Perttu Hyvärinen is no longer a mustache man. “I think that style is really handsome,” said national team mate Remi Lindholm.

Val di Fiemme

Skier Perttu Hyvärinen appearance has been revolutionized during the early season.

Even on the opening weekend of the World Cup, Rukala Hyvärinen's face was decorated with a handsome fish stick mustache. The brushes had become a kind of trademark after last winter's World Cup skiing.

During the rest of the year, the contours of the mustache began to fade. Now, at the Tour de Ski, Hyvärinen has grown a thick beard, which hides the legendary mustache. The change has caused consternation.

What the hell happened?

“I think that style is very handsome. At least it's not worse than a mustache, not really”, Hyvärinen's teammate Remi Lindholm commented in Davos.

Hyvärinen's mustache wowed the skiing crowd at last winter's World Championships. In November, he told Ruka that his father was his mustache model.

Hyvärinen himself did not reveal why he has given up his “handles”

“I really don't know, he was laughing this week.”

The new style is not to his liking.

“I'm waiting for the Tour to end, then I can get rid of this (beard). This is terribly ugly”, Hyvärinen said.

Nice one reached the first World Cup race victory of his career on Sunday at the Tenth of Toblach (p). Since then, the level of performance has varied. He was 11th fastest on Thursday in the traditional 20 kilometer pursuit.

Overall, Hyvärinen is 18th as the best Finnish man.