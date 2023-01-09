Skiing | Teemu Virtanen is trying to set a world record at the Olympic Stadium: he plans to ski 480 kilometers

Virtanen plans to ski with a straight push.

Lahtalainen ultra skier Teemu Virtanen aims for the one-day skiing world record at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in March. Virtanen is trying to break the previous record, which is 472 kilometers.

A ski track will be built at the Olympic Stadium this year as well, which you can ski on during March.

Virtanes has two slopes reserved for his ME company, along which he skis with straight push without grip cream. He changes his skis every hour and a half.

The company starts on March 7th.

“My goal is to ski 480 kilometers a day. That means a speed of 20 kilometers per hour and about 1,200 track laps,” says Virtanen In the announcement of the Helsinki Ski Weeks event.

Virtanen tried ME skiing at Stockholm Olympic Stadium last year. Then the attempt failed when the weather conditions were bad.

According to Virtanen, the best weather for the ME company is a bit cold.

“The worst point is usually around 4 p.m., when you’ve already worked for two working days. However, human endurance is enormous. Just when you think you’re done, you’re only halfway there, and it just keeps going up again. At the end, if everything goes well, there will be a flow that will help you endure until the end,” says Virtanen.