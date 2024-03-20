Skiing | Teemu Virtanen, 56, skied 475 kilometers in a day – this is how he ate during his ME performance

Two hard world records were set in Lahti on Tuesday.

Ultra skier Teemu Virtanen, 56, finally achieved his long-term goal on Tuesday. He broke the men's 24-hour world record in Lahti after skiing 475.88 kilometers in one day.

In the process Susanna Ylinen broke the corresponding women's record by skiing 388.78 kilometers.

Virtanen already held the record before, until he lost it To Hans Mäenpää. After that, he chased the record several times, until Tuesday.

“I believe that no one else my age will break that record. At least not with a straight shot,” Virtanen said after the performance.

After getting home, the work was naturally still felt in the legs.

“Moving is not very easy, but otherwise my condition is good. It was indeed a tough performance.”

A recent ME man says that his thighs started cramping already at seven o'clock. The most pressure still came from inside my own head.

“I knew that if the record came, it would be tight. I was stressing all the time that everything has to be right,” he repeats.

The world record was barely achieved, as Virtanen claimed. The old ME readings broke when there were only 13 minutes left on the clock.

24 hours during skiing, Virtanen says that he only took a couple of minute breaks to change skis.

When the skis were not on, they were constantly being lubricated. Four different pairs of skis were used, which were initially changed every two hours, then every hour and a half.

“Records have been set with those pairs before,” Virtanen praises his equipment.

During the breaks, Virtanen went to the toilet along the track. Nature called three times during the job. The breaks took “so much time” that there was no room for extra stops.

Virtanen says that he got nutrition mainly from gels, and in addition to that, the maintenance crews stuffed buns and meatballs, for example, during breaks.

“I haven't eaten solid food for more than 30 hours,” he said three hours after the performance ended.

Although Virtanen has skied the same job many times, Departure time was a new experience for him. The record hunt started on Monday at around 5:32 p.m., while previously he has set off in the morning.

The night frosts worried in advance, but the fear turned out to be useless.

“It was borderline, was it cold, but I got over that feeling. I was more worried about how I could continue at the same pace.”

Helping to maintain the pace were the auxiliary skiers who passed by Virtanen's side throughout the journey. According to him, without them, the performance could not be done by anyone.

Virtanen's average speed was 19.83 kilometers per hour, and in the last lap he said he had increased the speed to 25 kilometers per hour.

“At no point did the pace or energy run out,” he says.