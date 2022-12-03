«Usually the landscape turns white around December 4th, this year it happened earlier. The cold has arrived, the snow as well»: words of Andy Varallo, chairman of the Alta Badia and Dolomiti Superski facilities at the official presentation of the new winter season held in Milan. So everything is ready to go: on 3 December 35 lifts will open, at the Immaculate Conception 41 will be functional, to then get into the heart of the season with the World Cup appointment on the Gran Risa on 18 and 19 December.

Skiing, sustainability, gourmet cuisine: these are the three pillars around which the Alta Badia season revolves. «The programmed snowmaking – adds Varallo – is always made with rainwater which is transformed into snow, and then returns to the earth, in an eternal natural cycle. Among the investments made is “SnowMan”, an intelligent monitoring system that allows you to save water and electricity, reducing waste to zero».

This is how it works: it acquires data such as the amount of snow produced by the cannons and relates it to that present on the slope detected by the sensors of the snowcats, which are also able to evaluate the shape of the terrain. The geolocated trail-making system thus allows you to decide which snow-making systems to operate, and for how long, to consequently produce only what is necessary. An operation that is as sustainable and transparent as possible: for their part, skiers, via the snowreport.carosello.it website, can check the snow conditions of each slope in real time at the start of the season and therefore decide which ski area to head towards.

Snow is therefore not lacking in any case, and once again this year it is paired with taste. Five-star taste, as it has always been in the gourmet capital of the Alps, with a few surprises. The ninth edition of the Gourmet Skisafari kicks off on Saturday 10 December: skis on, you go from one hut to another to discover new recipes created by top chefs including Norbert Niederkofler (of the St. Hubertus Restaurant of the Hotel Rosa Alpina, 3 Michelin stars and green star), Simone Cantafio (La Stüa de Michil restaurant, 1 Michelin star, at the Hotel La Perla).

This is just one of events of the gourmet season at high altitude: there are also SunRisa, Sommelier on the track, Roda dles Saus and the Wine Skisafari. They are all part of the “Sciare con gusto” project which this year will also have charitable purposes, in support of pediatric palliative care: part of the income from each dish sold throughout the season will in fact be donated to the associations “La meglio vita possibile” and ” Momo”.

Another good news concerns families: in December the first family hotel in the valley opens in Corvara. It’s called Movi Family Apart-Hotel and it was conceived and designed according to the needs of children and parents. You stay in apartments, you can order home shopping, a hot bottle or any other service for children, and there is also a tailor-made entertainment program for the little ones.