Skiing Tass: Russia competes in the World Championships in skiing under the name “Russian Ski Federation”

The Russian flag and anthem may not be used during the Games.

Russian the team will compete under the name “Russian Ski Federation” at the February-March World Championships in Skiing in Oberstdorf, news agency Tass said, referring to information it received from the International Ski Federation FIS.

Russia received a lasting dash for doping violations in December 2022, but Russian athletes are seen in the dignity as “neutral athletes”. The Russian flag and anthem may not be used during the collar.

The team eventually ended up with the name “Russian Ski Federation”, the other candidates were “Russian National Athletes” and “Russian Neutral Athletes”.

The World Cross Country Skiing, Downhill and Combined World Championships will be held from February 23rd to 7th. March.