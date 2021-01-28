Skiing Swedish sprint cannon Oskar Svensson was surprised when Joni Mäki did not receive a warning: “It must be used to advantage”

Svensson said he understood why Alexander Bolshunov was angry.

Sprint cannon Oskar Svensson says the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, surprised that Joni Mäki punished for last weekend’s riot.

“I think it’s weird,” Svensson said.

Mäki, who was the first to curve to the finish line in Lahti, chose his line so that he did not ski behind him in Russia. Alexander Bolshunov got past the exterior.

A Russian star, nervous about the situation, hit Mäki with a stick before the goal and tackled the Finn after the finish.

“Sure, Bolshunov reacted too strongly, but I understand his anger.”

Svensson interprets the decision of the International Ski Federation (FIS) to mean that the opponent can be closed out of the lane in the future without consequences.

“It has to be put to good use. I think it’s weird that you can block something this way. ”

“Hill doesn’t change his line much, but he does it at the last minute to shut him out. You can do anything as long as you are first, ”Svensson continued.

Swedish however, the interpretation is wrong, as Mäki skied in Salpausselä to the finish line completely according to the rules.

As Mäki was considered to be clearly ahead of Bolshunov, he had complete freedom to choose the most advantageous route.

Svensson, 25, achieved his career’s first podium place in the World Cup winning a traditional ski sprint on the Tour de Sk on January 9.

In 2018, he skied fifth in the Pyeongchang Olympic Sprint.