Skiing Swedish ski stars require women to ride as long as men: “It’s even a little offensive”

Cross-country skiing distances differ from, for example, athletics, where women run a marathon, 10,000 meters and 5,000 meters like men, in value competitions.

Swedish women’s top skiers demand equality for competitive trips. Charlotte Kalla, City Svahn and Frida Karlsson In an interview with SVT at the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation over the weekend, they suggested that women ‘s races be made as long as men’ s skis.

Currently, the longest distance for women in value races is 30 kilometers while men ski 50 kilometers. In the combined race, 30 kilometers for men and 15 kilometers for women.

“It’s very weird that men ski twice in a combined race like us. It’s even a little offensive, ”commented multiple World Cup medalist Frida Karlsson matter to SVT.

Karlsson proposes extending women’s races or shortening men’s ski trips.

He gets support for his thoughts from Linn Svahn.

“In football, both men and women play for 90 minutes as well as overtime and also in many other sports, men’s and women’s competitions are similar. I see no reason why this couldn’t be the case in skiing either. It’s just a conservative tradition that women ski a shorter distance than men, ”Svahn says.

In Sweden, there has also been a shift from talk to practice, as men and women competed on the same distances during the weekend’s Swedish Cup in Falun.

“Changes are happening slowly because history is long. Now, however, the direction is right when we ski on the same distances as the men, ”Kalla commented.

International Swedish member of the Fis cross-country skiing committee Niklas Johansson according to the union, there has been no opposition to the extension of women’s travel, but no one has made a concrete proposal to change race travel either.

“We have not felt it necessary to extend women’s distances because women have not shown a desire to ski longer competitions.”

According to Johansson, it is not enough for a few top countries to demand an extension of women’s races, but the wider support of the ski community should be obtained.