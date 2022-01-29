Skiing Swedish Olympic skier in China tested positive for corona – preceded by six negative tests

Olympic winner Ragnhild Haga rises from the position of deputy skier to the Norwegian team.

Swedish Olympic team skier Leo Johansson has given a positive coronavirus test.

According to a statement from the Swedish Olympic Committee, the 22-year-old Johansson gave a positive test result in China when he arrived at the Beijing Olympics.

Korona reached Johansson even before the training camp in Italy a few weeks ago.

He ran the Olympic camp in his home country separately from the rest of the team that trained in Livigno.

Before traveling to China, he gave six negative pcr test results and proved fit to travel, but the test in China was again positive.

Johansson has skied the World Cup in Ruka, Lillehammer and Davos this season and finished 13th at the best in the Ruka 15 km freestyle race.

Norwegian the olympic team said on saturday that the 10km (v) olympic winner of previous competitions Ragnhild The Hague rises from the position of deputy skier to the Norwegian team and replaces the reef in the coronavirus isolation in Italy Anne Kjersti Kalvån.

“Because of the infections on the Norwegian women’s team, we need to secure enough athletes for the races,” the statement said.

Haga has skied this season at its tenth in the Lillehammer free ten. At the Pyeongchang Olympics, he won the same distance and was also part of the winning 4×5-kilometer messaging team.

In addition to Kalvå, the Seiser in Italy is also awaiting release from isolation Heidi Wengbut there was nothing new to tell the Norwegian Ski Association about his situation.

Like Kalvå, Weng has given a positive result in a coronavirus test in Italy. The Norwegian Ski Association hopes that Weng will get ready for the race and join Beijing for some trips.

The women’s Olympic contract kicks off on February 5, when the 15-kilometer combination race is skied.