Skiing | Sweden’s star skier got angry at Krista Pärmäkoski’s actions: “It’s not fair game”

Linn Svahn did not appreciate the fact that Pärmäkoski left the competition after qualifying.

28.1. 20:57

Finland belonging to the skiing ace Krista Pärmäkoski the weekend’s races have not gone according to plan.

On Friday, Pärmäkoski was (v) 20th in the 10 kilometer timed start, and Saturday’s sprint didn’t go any better. The Finn was 20th in qualifying, but missed the heats entirely. He wasn’t feeling well and wanted to save his strength for Sunday’s 20 km joint start (p).

In the Swedish camp, Pärmäkoski’s solution was not pleasing. The one who celebrated the victory in Friday’s race Ebba Andersson was in the 31st place in the sprint qualifying, and thus was the first competitor out of the heats. If Pärmäkoski had not participated in the qualifying either, Andersson’s race would have continued.

In the race the fourth-placed Swedish sprint cannon Linn Svahn did not appreciate Pärmäkoski’s solution.

“I don’t think that’s fair game. If he had hurt himself, that would be a different matter. But if he stops just to optimize his seam in tomorrow’s race, he might as well not participate in the sprint at all”, Svahn said after the race For Expressen.

“I might be a bit biased because it’s about Ebba. But no matter who was the 31st, no one would be happy about this. We want our sport to be played fairly, now it doesn’t seem like that has happened”, he continues his rant.

Pärmäkoski however, did not break any rules, so no sanctions of any kind are known to him. With these prospects, the native of Ikaal will compete in Sunday’s 20 km joint start race.