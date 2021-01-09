Skiing Sweden’s Frida Karlsson suspended the Tour de Skin, Krista Pärmäkoski’s position in the overall competition strengthened

Johanna Matintalo is the fourth fastest in the sprint qualifier.

Swedish young ski star Frida Karlsson suspends the Tour de Ski before the last two races, Swedish media say.

The cause is the pain that plagues Karlsson, which comes from a wound in Toblach, Italy earlier this week.

At the time, Karlsson tried to pull his jaws by holding on to the door frame of the hotel room, which betrayed and came off. Karlsson fell to the floor and got there.

Due to the pain, Karlsson does not want to take any risks related to the World Cup starting at the end of February.

Karlsson was third in the Tour’s overall race, just 24 seconds Krista Pärmäkoski above.

The suspension of Karlsson means that Pärmäkoski has even better opportunities to rise to the top three on tour.

When Karlsson is eliminated, Pärmäkoski divides Germany into fourth place Katharina Hennigin with before today’s sprint (p).

Swedish team leader Anders Byström told Expressen that Karlsson had time to warm up for the day ‘s sprint, but then made the decision to withdraw.

According to the Swedish team doctor, Karlsson’s pain is not anything serious.

Swedish City Svahn won the sprint (p) qualifier for skiing in Val di Fiemme on Saturday.

Johanna Matintalo continued its strong performance by finishing fourth. Pärmäkoski was the 12th fastest.