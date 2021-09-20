Skiing Surprisingly, Martin Norrgård left the Finnish cross-country team, works as a Swedish ski caretaker at the Olympics and then becomes mayor.

“Of course, it’s been binoculars to find a more permanent job sooner or later,” says the skier who studied for a master’s degree in political science.

“PERHAPS you know this type of person. They have time to do more things in their lives than most others. They get a lot done and make an impact here and there. ”

This is how HS’s portrait of the new maintenance manager of the Finnish ski country team, published a year ago, began Martin Norrgårdista.

That characterization is still valid, as the now 34-year-old Norrgård is the former maintenance manager of the Finnish ski country team, the current ski caretaker of the Swedish ski country team and the mayor coming to Uusikaarlepyy.

In Uusikaarlepyy, which has less than 7,500 inhabitants, the city council elected Norrgård as mayor last Thursday. The election was decided immediately in the first round of voting, when Norrgård received 18 votes, or more than half of the votes.

“I have a fixed-term contract with Sweden, and of course I’ve been binoculars to find a more permanent job sooner or later. While gig-like jobs give a lot, and you can see the world, it’s a different matter than having a familiar and secure permanent job, ”Norrgård told HS on Monday.

Political Science Norrgård, who studied for a master’s degree and completed a professional qualification as a coach, said that the application for the post of mayor of Uusikaarlepyy had passed him.

“But I was then contacted a little later. I asked the recruitment team if they could consider that I would not be able to start properly until March 2022. When they agreed, I applied for the post. ”

This was not the first time Norrgård from Vaasa had applied for mayor. He was involved in a similar search in Närpiö, known for tomato cultivation, but withdrew in the middle of the process after being elected maintenance manager in Finland in the spring of 2020.

In practice Norrgård will work as a ski caretaker for the Swedish cross-country team over the Beijing Olympics, until the end of the World Cup. After that, he actually starts in Uusikaarlepyy.

However, according to Norrgård, it is possible that he will already become acquainted with his new job to some extent during the winter.

“We have to look with the supervisor on the Swedish side to see if something has to be left out if something becomes necessary. At the moment, the goal is for me to be in a good trim at the Olympics. ”

Norrgård says his predecessor in Uusikaarlepyy has held his position part-time for the past year.

“There could be a pattern here that my familiarity with the job would happen a little quietly when I’m at home between Swedish assignments. After all, I also have a burning desire to get a new job. ”

Swedish The ski maintenance group is a familiar work environment for Norrgård, having worked there for one season from the autumn of 2019 before being elected Finnish maintenance manager.

It was then that the wash began only in the autumn during the competition season due to changes in the Swedish Ski Association.

Now Norrgård has had a lot of preparatory work to do before the Olympic winter.

“I’ve been to Sweden a few times already. All the old routines are already in the spinal cord, so the starting point is completely different. We have already ordered and selected new skis. I have been able to work much better. ”

In the Swedish national team, Norrgård acts as a personal ski caregiver for two young entrants, who finished fourth in last season’s World Championship sprint. To Johanna Hagström and Marcus Gratelle.

Last in the spring in Norrgård stopped working as Finland’s maintenance manager during the contract period, which extended beyond the Beijing Olympics.

It was a surprise, because at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, the Finnish ski caretakers succeeded in very difficult and exceptionally warm conditions, mostly commendably.

It was not until the last day that ski care activities became a negative topic of conversation when Iivo Niskasen there were ambiguities in the ski change During the 50-mile race, he threw his skis in disappointment after finishing.

Norrgård notes that the Ski Association hired him to make reforms and changes to ski maintenance.

“It was known that changes could be hard to get through in one winter, but they just had to be made. It’s hard if there are opinions that I’m completely wrong about and can’t even discuss. It is completely pointless to take away everyone’s energy that I want change, and a small part opposes it and cannot change it through discussion. ”

Norrgård realized that if change is desired, it will create turbulence sooner or later.

“Especially with the coaches, there was a clear vision of where to go. The discussion was aimed at that, but there were strong opinions that we need to stick to what has been done in the past. ”