Skiing Superior Iivo Niskanen got a chat with Ristomatti Hakola at the 50 km Finnish Championships

Surprise Ville Ahonen, who lives in Espoo, was in the top three of the royal journey: “Two journeys and two medals”

3.4. 16:23 | Updated 3.4. 18:11

Puijon Ski club Iivo Niskasen and Jämin Jänteen Ristomatti Hakola Rovaniemi Finnish Championships 50 km (p) in the top three, but Imatra Athletes Ville Ahonen was not one of the medalist favorites.

Still, the 27-year-old student put off the bronze and doubled his weekend balance as a continuation of Saturday’s message bronze.

“Two trips and two medals. There were no medals before. Yes, it is more than satisfying, ”Ahonen said and was also pleased with his little brother Olli Ahosen in sixth place.

During his career, Ville Ahonen has skied in the challenging group of the national team of the season, but has also invested in life outside the track. He studies energy technology at Aalto University and lives in Espoo.

“My parents took the skis when they were little, it was nice to collect miles and it was nice to move around in nature,” said Ahonen, who started from Imatra.

Bridge during the season, he got a taste of World Cup points.

“The master’s degree started at the university, but as the pace of skiing increases, we go on the terms of skiing. Lets see what the future holds.”

Ahonen was almost five minutes away from Niska and almost three from Hakola. In the paint, the charge was discharged for hard ventilation.

“It’s a tough race, and it’s already airing to get away.”

In Ahonen’s case, more was released in the ventilation.

“Years of work are starting to pay off, although the payoff hasn’t always come. There have been difficulties, but it is good to learn from them. ”

“A diverse sporting background with athletics has helped with speed characteristics,” Ahonen said.

Niskanen was an overwhelming favorite in the race and bent Hakola by just over two minutes.

“The victory looked confident halfway through and allowed us to enjoy the final ride,” said the Olympic champion, who was very pleased with his season.

Niskanen caught Hakola, who had left two minutes ahead, about 15 kilometers before the finish, and after that they skied the rest of the way together.

“When I caught Rise, I didn’t have to harass anymore. Skiing goes more smoothly when you have a chat buddy, ”Niskanen said in an interview with Viaplay.

For Niskanen, the 50-kilometer championship was fourth in a row.

Rovaniemi:

Finnish Championships and Finnish Cup 6/6 competitions, closing date:

Women, 30 km (p): 1) Kerttu Niskanen Vieremän K 1.24.40.1, 2) Johanna Matintalo Pöytyän U 3.07.4 minutes behind, 3) Jasmi Joensuu Vantaa HS –3.34.3, 4) Katri Lylynperä Vuokatti STK – 4.40.9, 5) Anni Kainulainen Vantaa HS –5.55.5, 6) Jasmin Kähärä Vuokatti STK –6.12.1, 7) Emmi Lämsä Visa ST Kemi –6.36.0, 8) Amanda Saari TampP –6.51.3, 9) Rebecca Immonen Vantaa HS –7.54.1, 10) Oona Kettunen LempäälK –7.55.3,

62 women skied to the finish.

Men, 50 km (p): 1) Iivo Niskanen Puijon HS 2.15.08.8, 2) Ristomatti Hakola Jämin J –2.01.3, 3) Ville Ahonen ImatrU –4.55.1, 4) Lauri Lepistö Jämin J –6.50, 9, 5) Arsi Ruuskanen KuusamEV –7.01.0, 6) Olli Ahonen ImatrU –7.01.5, 7) Niko Koskela IlmajK –8.08.2, 8) Juuso Tossavainen KuusamEV –9.25.7, 9) Juha Nurmi KuusamEV –9.25, 9, 10) Aleksi Parttimaa Skiteam105 –9.29.6,

11) Emil Liekari Vuokatti STK –9.30.7, 12) Miro Karppanen ImatrU –9.38.4, 13) Heikki Korpela Pohti ST –11.08.5, 14) Aku Nikander Jämin J –11.38.8, 15) Anssi Koirikivi HaapajK –11.55 , 7, 16) Joni Mäki Pohti ST –12.31.1.

78 men skied to the finish.

Finnish Cup final points, 9 competitions:

Women: 1) Joensuu 523, 2) Lylynperä 414, 3) Krista Pärmäkoski IkaalU 380, 4) Niskanen 360, 5) Kähärä 321, 6) Matintalo 295, 7) Häger 278, 8) Lämsä 277, 9) Josefiina Böök Jämin J 244, 10) Eveliina Piippo Vuokatti STK 210. 77 women skied for points.

Men: 1) Mäki 491, 2) Lepistö 470, 3) Karppanen 308, 4) Niskanen 300, 5) Hakola 280, 6) Vuorinen 262, 7) Liekari 229, 8) Markus Vuorela Jämin J 220.