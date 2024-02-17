Sunday, February 18, 2024
Skiing | Sundling and Kläbo roared to victory in Minneapolis – Joni Mäki the best Finn

February 17, 2024
Skiing | Sundling and Kläbo roared to victory in Minneapolis – Joni Mäki the best Finn

There were no surprise winners in the Minneapolis sprints.

Joni Mäen the semi-final place was the best achievement of Finnish cross-country skiers in the Indianapolis World Cup sprint. Mäki finished sixth in his free skiing semi-final and ended up in 11th place in the final results.

Lauri Vuorinen, Niilo Moilanen, Jasmi Joensuu and Kerttu Niskanen qualified from the next round in the quarter-finals.

Swedish Jonna Sundling won the women's sprint and Norway Johannes Hösflot Kläbo men's competition.

