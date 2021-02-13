Skiing Steam breathing, tape on the face and a newspaper in the pants – with these tricks the skier can withstand the frost

Vapor breathing, tape on face and newspaper in pants. Skier Jasmi Joensuu, physiotherapist Jukka Salo and doctor Maarit Valtonen talk about which tracks on the trail can withstand the frost. “In the cold, it’s better to go around a short route more often than to go very far.”

“Variably”, responsible for the skier Jasmi Joensuu to the question of how a skier withstands a cold.

The frost limit for ski competitions is considered to be 20 degrees below zero. In addition, skiers often have their own limits that vary by situation and person.

In Joensuu, frost limits mainly apply to smaller competitions. In international value competitions, skiing is done in any weather, unless the competitions are canceled completely.

“We are now preparing for the World Cup, so the limit is tight. If there is more than 15 degrees below zero in the Finnish Championships, I am not on the line, ”says Joensuu.

Maximum performance in cold air is not an ideal situation. It puts a particular strain on the lungs.

“After a race, there may be a cough that has come from the frost. Now if I got one, it could expose it to inflammation. ”

At the Games Joensuu sports range from sprints to ten kilometers of skiing. The race therefore takes about 3-30 minutes, depending on the distance. Sprints are the worst for the lungs.

“When there is maximum speed all the time, then lung and muscle function is critical. You can start a little looser with ten, you can’t ski all the way full. ”

At its best, sprints are started Four times a day, which is heavy for the body. The sprint post still has to stay warm while the other is skiing.

“It’s not easy to put on, but there may be a blanket.”

“ “Many people ski by force with their fingers crossed. I like warm gloves where my fingers get together. ”

Jasmi Joensuu wears a quilted vest, warm merino underwear and decent gloves in the cold.­

Frostbite injuries Joensuu has never got it, but the cold is familiar. However, there are different tricks against it.

The face can be protected with kinesi tape and the fingers can be protected by choosing warm gloves.

Protectors placed on top of the boots are a familiar sight in ski races. Joensuu also uses them, but still relies more on what is available inside the monos. There are no more miraculous ones there.

“In colder weather, I wear merino wool, a little warmer and thicker than usual. The mono needs to be pretty tight to keep the skiing feel. No matter what the sock is, in 15 degrees below zero, the toes freeze. ”

The question of dress. That skiing is often in practice, but the starting line has to strip the extra ones off so that the skiing doesn’t become stiff. There are, of course, individual differences here: in some, only the boundaries of the underpants stand out under the competition costume, in others there are even two decks.

Joensuu is one of the latter, at least in severe frosts. He also prefers merino wool on the decks. As a continuation of the competition costume, Joensuu puts on the neck of the tube scarf.

During the training runs, Joensuu dresses properly. The top can be, for example, padded shorts and a vest. Warmer can also be obtained by taking warm water or juice into the drinking belt.

There are also small disposable or battery-operated heating pads that can be slipped into a glove or inside a mono.

“ “It can do breathing exercises, or if there is the flu, it removes mucus.”

The steam breathing device helps the skier to cope with the stresses of the frostbite.­

Asthma the incidence is higher in top skiers than in the general population, and dry frost exacerbates symptoms.

Many skiers use a face mask in their exercises, which warms and moisturizes the incoming air. However, the mask makes breathing heavier.

Joensuu has not needed a training mask, but before, after and between races he breathes steam. The device marketed as a wellness or breathing training device is used by several athletes. He thinks the device is good.

According to Joensuu, another good way to recover from a cold exercise is a sauna. There, too, the lungs receive warm and moist air and the muscles heat.

“I like to go to the sauna right after a cold workout.”

“ “There have been some championships where a newspaper has been punched.”

Cross-country team acting as a physiotherapist Jukka Salo is offering facial kinesio taping when competitors are being bullied by a really hard frost. However, according to Salo, such competitions are rare.

“There are quite a few frosts in the World Cup, mainly in Finland. On the other hand, there may be places along the trail where the frost is harder than the starting area, such as riverbanks or mounds. Snow cannons also cool the air. ”

A month ago at a long-distance ski race in Switzerland, several competitors won severe frostbite, even leading to amputation. Salo does not remember such serious injuries from his skiing or maintenance career, but his fingers, toes and face have become sensitive to the cold over the years, and frostbite is not quite foreign.

“I already remember the June series when skiing on Christmas Eve so that the skin came off my face.”

Omina during his racing years, Salo wore a layer and windbreaker trousers under a racing suit. Sometimes extra protection has been taken at the last minute from a little more special sports equipment.

“There have been some Championships where a newspaper has been punched. It keeps the wind, but doesn’t breathe very well. ”

Before the race, skiers often do muscle activation and rubber band jumping in a warm maintenance truck. The actual warm-ups are done outdoors by sport. You don’t go sweaty to the line, but just before you leave, change your dry shirt underneath.

During the race, the guardians cannot protect the athlete from the frost. The job is mainly to remind you of important things. In the cold, the feeling of thirst may disappear, but the fluid still evaporates from the body. Frost also consumes energy stores.

“The athlete must take care of adequate fluid and energy.”

It is very individual how athletes succeed in frost races. In particular, breathing problems are reflected in performance and affect the outcome.

“ “Hopefully the recent news would have woken people up that frost isn’t a matter of play.”

In exercises racing skiers protect their lungs from extra strain. Therefore, the aim is to do the workouts in the cold frost indoors.

Salo used to ski on roller skis on the running track of the sports hall. Today, skiers have access to roller ski mats.

Salo is still active in skiing and also does ski tests. He does a hard-paced workout in a frost of more than 15 degrees. If the gauge shows 20 degrees of frost, he will not go for skis at all.

Salo hopes that the frost will be treated sensibly.

“There are those very passionate veteran athletes who go skiing even when it’s 30 degrees below zero. Hopefully the recent news would have woken people up that frost is not a matter of play, but there is a real danger. ”

Frostbite progresses insidiously, the water bath is the fastest first aid

Cold constricts peripheral blood flow, resulting in reduced blood flow to the outer parts of the body, such as the fingers and toes. When blood circulation to the tissues decreases enough, a lack of oxygen ensues.

“When cold exposure persists for a long time or when moisture and immobility increase the cold effect, blood circulation in the periphery is disrupted and can cause cell damage and cell death. Severe frostbite injuries are part of hospital treatment, where good treatment reduces the risk of amputation of the injured part, ”the doctor Maarit Valtonen says.

Valtonen is the Chief Physician of the Finnish Olympic Committee and the Research Center for Racing and Top Sports.

The first symptoms of frostbite include feeling cold, pallor and tingling in the fingers and toes. Little by little, they can become numb.

“Freezing is insidious. Its progress may not be felt until the limbs are warmed up. ”

At the mildest of the injuries, the sensation returns and there are no blisters on the skin. Swelling, clear or bloody blisters, and impaired feeling or numbness already indicate a serious injury. At worst, the skin turns bluish and mottled.

After frostbite, it is important to warm the tissues quickly.

Best first aid for frostbite is a water bath of about 40-42 degrees. The frozen area is incubated until the blood begins to circulate again. When treating frostbite, care must be taken not to treat the numb area too hot.

“Even so, it has been seen that the limbs have been thrown into the heater. Then there are burns as a freeze. ”

Returning the sensation to the site of injury is a good sign, although it can bring with it even severe pain.

Burns and the frostbite is somewhat similar to each other. In both, the skin can form blisters. They need to be treated and protected so that infections do not come as a surprise.

According to Valtonen, a doctor’s assessment must always be performed if blisters rise on the skin and the skin is swollen.

“It’s hard to self-assess how serious an injury it is. It is also important to have appropriate follow-up and wound care instructions. ”

The healing of frostbite depends on the final severity of the injury, i.e. whether the blood circulation in the area is restored and whether ulcers develop on the skin.

As sequelae may experience cold sensitivity, white fingering, joint pain, skin hallucinations such as tingling, tingling or numbness, pain sensitivity, and hyperhidrosis.

The best tricks for treating frostbite are related to anticipation. Now that there’s a ski boom going on and out with its fat bikes and snowshoes, it’s a good idea to invest in proper dress and a decent route plan.

“The danger of hypothermia creeps into place if you get tired and your energies run out. In the cold, it is better to go around a short route more often than to go very far. ”