Skiing | Sprintti tells what Johanna Matintalo’s skiing condition looks like in Ruka

Taivalkoski’s winning speed in the Suomen Cup is not enough in the World Cup. Rhythm can be found by lightening the training.

Kuusamo

Johanna Matintalo opened his competition season last week at the Taivalkoski Suomen Cup with a sprint win. Ruka will be skiing the World Cup on Friday, and Matintalo feels that he needs to improve his speed.

“The result last weekend was good, but I wasn’t very happy with my skiing. The skiing wasn’t ready yet,” Matintalo admitted on Thursday, on the eve of Ruka’s sprint.

Matintalo knows why skiing was not at its most sensitive at the start of the season.

“I have still been training a lot, because the best condition of the season should be at the World Championships in Planica (at the turn of February-March). This week I’ve taken the exercises a little lighter to improve the pace. Here in Ruka, you have to be able to do better if you are going to succeed.”

Last year, Matintalo finished fourth in Ruka’s sprint. He does not promise to improve his ranking.

“I don’t think I’m behind last year, but I don’t know if I’m ahead of my current condition either. And I don’t know how the speed is enough when I don’t know the condition of the others.”

Traditional The cross-country sprint is Matintalo’s main event at the Ruka Games and also at the World Championships in Planica. He still expects a good result also on Saturday from Ruka’s ten, who will be skiing traditional. Ten is an important measure of fitness for him.

“I hope for a good performance from the ten and it’s nice to see how it moves. The normal trip gives guidelines for the season, when there are still only tests and control training.”

“Competition always gives the most accurate assessment of one’s own condition.”

Matintalo focuses on performance and feeling in the 10s, because the sprint may dictate the result.

“The sprint and its load determine a lot what the 10 will be like. We have to see how the body feels on Saturday morning.”

Last year, Matintalo was 17th in Ruka’s ten.