Rome – Great day for the blue jet girls in the descent on the Austrian snow of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. After Friday's fall in the super-G, she won one Sofia Goggia was moved at 1.46.47. For her it is the 24th success of her career, thus returning to join Federica Brignone as the most successful Italian women in history – in 1.46.47 (''I did a solid race, even if a little wind blew me conditioned at altitude' ').

Then for Italy there is third place went to Nicol Delago from Val Gardena (''I competed with my heart''), the fourth podium in her career and who was second in Altenmarkt two years ago, ex aequo with the Austrian Puechner in 1.46.81.

In second place in 1.46.57 was the other Austrian Stephanie Venier which undermined Goggia's success down to the last meter. Disappointed and angry with herself instead Federica Brignonethe fastest in the only timed race, which made a lot of mistakes (''I did all sorts of things: I wanted too much'') and finished only 14th in 1.47.86.

In front of her Laura Pirovano in 1.47.73. Further back Nadia Delago in 1.48.47 and even further back Marta Bassino in 1.50.85 after a serious initial error. We competed with the sun and a perfect surface on a technical track and a spectacular flying km style start with then several jumps marked by various falls and curves to be taken perfectly with the right line to develop maximum speed. Tomorrow the Austrian stage ends with a super-G, the fourth of the season.