The blue is back in the EA7 Emporio Armani match uniforms for the athletes of the national winter sports team. After the taste they had at the bob and skeleton world championships underway in Saint Moritz, the new suits presented today in Cortina d’Ampezzo will make their real debut at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in CourchevelMeribel, France (6-19 February), biathlon (February 8-19, in Oberhof, Germany), freestyle and snowboarding (February 19-March 5, in Bakuriani, Georgia), cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, and ski jumping (February 22-5 March in Planica, Slovenia).

Materials

The overalls are made of intense blue technical fabric, making use of the most advanced technologies. EA7 Emporio Armani, as the new Official Technical Outfitter of Fisi, will supply athletes with technical garments for competitions and leisure products and accessories, to be worn for all ski events up to the Milan-Cortina Olympics. The presentation was attended by skiers Mattia Casse and Dominik Paris, second in the Super-G yesterday, Lisa Vittozzi and Dorothea Wierer, Biathlon champions, snowboarders Emiliano Lauzi and Ian Matteoli and former champion Giorgio Rocca, Armani ambassador.