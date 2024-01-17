Skiing | Snow chaos in Germany – air traffic and skiing stars in trouble

The snow storm in Germany makes it difficult for the top skiers to go to the World Cup.

Norwegian and the Swedish skiers could not make the planned trip to Germany's Oberhof on Wednesday, where they are scheduled to compete in the World Cup at the end of the week.

The reason for the travel problems are snow storms, which mess up air traffic in Germany as well as in Sweden and Norway.

According to the news agency NTB, the Norwegian sprint skiers were scheduled to fly from Gardermoen International Airport to Frankfurt, where there is currently snow chaos, on Wednesday.

The flight was canceled and a new attempt is scheduled for Thursday morning. From Frankfurt, the skiers are supposed to head to the competition venue in Oberhof.

According to NTB, the athletes are currently staying at the airport hotel. Norway's rest of the World Cup squad is scheduled to fly to Germany on Thursday afternoon. The information about the cancellation of Wednesday's flight came to the Norwegian ski team already on Tuesday.

According to the news agency TT, the Swedish skiers were stuck at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm on Wednesday afternoon, from where they were supposed to fly to Frankfurt.

Finland head coach of the national team Teemu Pasanen messaged STT on Wednesday evening that Finnish skiers had no travel problems. The Finnish skiers arrived at Oberhof on Wednesday during the day

Executive Director of the Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen communicated that the International Ski Federation FIS has received information that the snow load of the trees will be checked in Oberhof for safety reasons.

In Oberhof, Germany, sprints will be skied on Friday, 20 km traditional joint start races on Saturday and relays on Sunday.