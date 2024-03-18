Skiing | Skiing's point count causes a stir in Sweden: “Let's see if anything happens”

In Sweden, they are not satisfied with the points calculation system in force in the World Cup.

I ski the world cup ended at the weekend in Falun, and Sweden is now upset about the way points are calculated. Expressen says that a change is required to the point calculation.

The international skiing association Fis renewed the point calculation two years ago. Previously, the best 30 skiers received points in the World Cup competitions, but after the reform, the number increased to 50.

At the same time, the meaning of victory changed. Before the points were distributed to the top five as follows: 100, 80, 60, 50, 45. After the change: 100, 95, 90, 85, 80.

A good summary of the difference between the scoring systems is that the 18th placer gets 46 points in the current system, i.e. one point more than the fifth placer of the old system.

According to Expressen, many skiers have questioned the scoring system. One of them is a Swedish star Ebba Andersson.

“I think winning should mean a lot more compared to second or third. Winning is so much bigger,” Andersson commented.

Women's the overall world cup competition was won by the United States Jessie Diggins. Sweden came second Linn Svahn lost by 175 points but was on the podium the most times of all women.

The Swedish national team now wants a change in the points calculation.

“I have sent an email to (Fis competition manager) For Michal Lamplot of our hopes”, affirms the Swedish coach Anders Byström.

“We want a win and a podium finish to have more value.”

During the season, there were situations where all the participants in the competition received points. At Ruka, six women were passed in the round. This way they were not allowed to finish the race, but still got World Cup points.

“If you get points for just participating, it lowers the value of the competition,” Byström sees.

He says that he has already received a preliminary answer to his wishes from Lamplot.

“He said we will talk about it in the spring. In his opinion, the points calculation system should be given a little more time than two seasons.”

“We'll see if anything happens. I don't think so”, adds Byström.