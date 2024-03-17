Skiing | Skiing's loud super promise stung in Falun – Klæbo realized the cunning tactic even before the race

Myhlback made a bold decision. It brought a great result in Falun.

Norwegian ski star Johannes Høsflot Klæbo was superior, as in recent times, when they won the 10 km (p) race in Falun on Saturday. Iivo Niskanen was the second fastest of the day, but 22.1 seconds was accumulated for Klæbo, who had loosened the gap at the end.

For Sweden's top skiers, the day did not go smoothly. Leo Johansson is the 15th and Jens Burman 17:s.

There is reason to be happy in 19th place. The hosts' third best was only 17 years old Alvar Myhlback. The performance was really strong, and among the Finnish men, for example, all but Niskanen were left behind. Even instead of tenth, the difference was only 11 seconds.

Myhlback has been talked about as the super promise of Swedish skiing for several years. Aftonbladet according to Myhlback, he is the youngest Swedish man ever to compete in the World Cup. He debuted in the Cup already in December in Jällivaara.

So far, the youngster had not been able to make a name for himself, but the pace was different in front of the home crowd. That was helped by excellent tactical insight and the associated courage.

Myhlback started very calmly and was only 45th at 2.2 kilometers.

He was waiting half a minute for Klæbo, who started behind him. And when the superstar caught up with the youngster, the rise began. At 6.3 kilometers, Myhlback had already risen to eighth place, just ten seconds away from the podium.

A little later, however, the great promise had to find the speed of the top of the world still too fast, and in the end the difference to Klæbo was 1.11.2.

“I was sure that Klæbo would win, so I just had to hang on when he passed me,” Myhlback said of his tactics For Expressen.

“I felt strong enough, but I'm struggling technically. It was really fun skiing with Klæbo. It doesn't seem desirable to think that I would be able to ski as hard in the future.”

Klæbo said that Myhlback's greetings before departure had revealed the tactics of the day.

“He said 'see you on the track', so I understood what he was aiming for,” Klæbo commented.

The superstar said he was really impressed with the youngster's performance.

“He's already crazy good on normal trips. He will be really good in these kinds of competitions.”