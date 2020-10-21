Skiing Skier Vilma Nissinen, 22, could form a one-woman band: “If I lose my creativity, it will also show up in sports”

Vilma Nissinen is one of Finland’s best young skiers and also a violinist, guitarist, drummer and pianist. “Creativity is kind of the opposite of sport,” he says.

Next 23 years of age per month Vilma Nissinen begins to be an athlete in a situation where daily work is confiscated in competitions in the face of ever-increasing audiences.

Described as a sloppy, brisk and burly person in his junior years, Sotkamo is in the company of the world’s tops like at home, but he would no longer put himself in the position he was in the spring of 2012.

At the time, Nissinen, an eighth-grader at the Polish school in Puolankajärvi, shone on stage as the star of a musical made at a civic college club.

“I was there in one lead role. Now that you think about it, I wouldn’t be able to go sing alone on stage in front of the whole school at the moment, ”Nissinen laughs.

The musical project lasted for one academic year.

“We did it ourselves and there were a lot of crew involved. Some made the script, some music, some Scenery and costumes. It was our own big project that we did all year. We basically built it from scratch. ”

His skiing career the basics Nissinen did not have to create from scratch, although the species betrayed him when he went relatively late, that is, at about ten years old.

“I have been taken to the ski slope at the age of three and we toured the ski resorts around Finland for ten years. Åre I dropped six or seven years old slalom World Cup slope, “he says.

Coached from Niss for a decade Mikko Virtanen described his protection after just over a year of coaching as a skier with a really high level of skiing skills.

“I would say it outbound from there, that I’ve been on a ski from a young age, and we are with a little brother vedelleet along the breadth of the slopes,” being on skis holding himself as a natural skier says.

Virtanen, who also serves as the coach of the men’s cross-country team, sees Nissinen as an exceptionally skilled ski user, even though the benchmarks can be found as the level of demand grows from the top of the country.

Coach compare Niss in ski skills Martti Jylhään.

“Vilma has already had a lot of slopes and skis while living in Hyrynsalmi and Puolanga, and she has a background in ball games and the like. That versatility is visible, and that kind of clutter of character comes into it even more, ”Virtanen says.

“Yes it [suksitaitavuus] is a strength now and will always be, ”he adds.

Niss and Jylha are also combined with playing skills. Jylhä masters guitar playing, Nissinen’s strongest instrument is the violin. He once attended violin lessons for eight years and continues to play when he has time.

“It’s come from mom’s dad’s side and I guess the violin I have was bought sometime in the 70s. Grandpa has bought it, ”says Nissinen.

Last February, Grandpa had recalled his granddaughter’s plans after this said in an interview with HS that he intends to buy an electric violin.

Vilma Nissinen (right) celebrated Finnish Championship silver with Eveliina Piipo in April 2017.­

Music the skier considers it a big thing in his life.

“I just dreamed that when I move to a bigger cabin, I might drag a piano grandmother there. It’s a good way to get a little free from this sport, ”says Nissinen.

His music hobby was at its widest in elementary school. Nissinen also played drums in his childhood home, attended guitar lessons and also studied piano for an hour.

“I said this isn’t my thing, but I can still make it sound pretty good. It [pianonsoitto] is a dream on the music side that I want to learn. ”

Nissinen and his former club friend Martti Jylhä have not played together even at the Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu evenings. However, the issue needs to be “reminded”.

“We just laughed that we’re starting to have that band pretty well piled up when the manager [Hannu Koivusalo] plays drums. It would be great to have a spring party with the group at the end of the season. ”

Creative as a person, Nissinen is also excited about other more artistic hobbies, such as drawing.

“Creativity is kind of the opposite of sport. If I lose my creativity, it often shows up in sports as well, and then nothing really comes of it either, ”he says.

As an athlete, Nissinen has moved forward in steady steps without giant leaps in development.

“We have tried to come in very moderation. Let’s see now what winter brings when it comes, but I expect him to ski to the World Cup points several times and be able to stabilize that level a bit, ”says coach Virtanen.

“It must be remembered that when the base body of experienced athletes on the national team is so hard, it is not quite easy to penetrate there. There may not be an awful lot of places to show. ”

“ “Go with that girl to the ski tube.”

Nissinen focused during the training period on correcting deficiencies in his strength training. The gazes are far in the future so that the level could sometimes rise to even the top ten in the world.

“Big steps were taken last year. On the endurance side, there may now be a little leveling off, but on the performance and strength side, progress has been made and more gunpowder has been added to the upper body, ”says Virtanen.

Since March, the young national team skier has worked closely with the physiotherapist of the Vuokatti – Ruka Sports Academy and the Olympic Training Center. Marko Rossin with.

According to Nissinen, the coronavirus pandemic has not affected his training in any way.

“Actually, I was happy to be able to do my own stuff in the summer. And now the camps have been here too, so there has been no need to travel and no additional stressors have come, ”says the skier.

“ “The World Championships in Oberstdorf would be the first adult championships for me, it would be a big goal for this season.”

National team level requirements Nissinen has grown since he was in high school, both in high school and in his company. He was only 15 years old when Hannu Koivusalo attached him to one of the country’s top clubs.

“It was a really big risk for Hannu to take me. The atmosphere was such that I jumped straight into the world of top sports. Right the next year Iivo [Niskanen] and Black [Sami Jauhojärvi] won Olympic gold, ”says Nissinen, referring to Sochi’s 2014 double message.

“Of course, Mikkok has also demanded a lot from me and that high level of requirements is one of the reasons that has come to fruition.”

According to Nissinen, the successful coaching relationship started partly by chance, when his father had asked at the Vuokatti Sports College if a coach could look at the technique of a young skier.

“Awesome Jani had told Virtanen to go with that girl to the ski tube. Then we went there with Mikko and after that he had asked Dad who would coach me, ”the skier recalls.

“I think ski skills and technical know-how were what Mikko was impressed about. One of his strengths in coaching is the development of technology. In retrospect, we have laughed together that maybe he didn’t know then where to put his spoon. ”

Skier the family has compiled a scrapbook throughout his skiing career. A decade ago, a picture of the national team of the time with the eloquent word: goal was glued to the book.

“I watched it last winter and thought that somehow seems absurd, that it was a big goal, and now I’m there,” Nissinen says.

“Now we need to create new goals. For me, the World Championships in Oberstdorf would be the first adult championships, it would be a big goal for this season. ”