Skiing Ski star Klæbo has been exposed to corona infection – departure to the Olympics delayed

A total of eight skiers have been exposed when coach Arild Monsen was diagnosed with the infection.

Norwegian coach of the sprint country team Arild Monsenin the corona infection revealed over the weekend spawns more uncertainty about Norwegian skiers ’Olympic plans.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian Ski Association said the male skiers who attended the Italian Seiser Alm training camp are classified as Monsen’s close contacts, so eight skiers have been exposed to corona infection.

“The journey of the eight male skiers to Beijing will take place from January 27 to January 31,” the Norwegian Ski Association said in a statement.

Among them is the defender of the sprint Olympic victory Johannes Høsflot Klæbo. The situation is so uncertain that the Norwegian Ski Association even canceled a media meeting scheduled for Tuesday, which was to be held remotely.

Monsen’s corona infection was revealed before traveling from Italy to a high-altitude camp in Norway. He also gave a positive test result on Monday in his home country.

Norwegian the female skiers are not close contacts with Monsen as they have operated in the Italian camp separately from the men’s team. The situation is the same for Finnish skiers who lived in the same hotel in Seiser Almi with the Norwegians.

However, team members are closely tested before leaving for China, as required by the Olympic practices of the Games.

According to the Norwegian Ski Association, it has not yet been confirmed whether the departure of Norwegian women skiers will also move to China. The women are scheduled to travel to Beijing on Thursday.

Norwegian skiers fly from Oslo directly to Beijing. China only allows pre-approved flights for the Olympics.

Cross-country skiing at the Beijing Games will begin on February 5th. The day of the personal sprint race is February 8th.