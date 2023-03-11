Skiing | Ski hero Asko Autio, 69, started investing from scratch and forged a gigantic account

Asko Auti’s victory at Holmenkollen 50 kilometers will be 40 years old on Sunday. After his career, the investor who started from scratch forged a gigantic account with Nokia shares.

Former representative skier Asko Autio was just leaving on Friday for a cross-country ski run in the terrain of Impivaara in Turku, when Ilta-Sanomat caught up with him.

Asko Autio in his home landscapes in Impivaara, Turku.

Autio, 69, who was chosen to represent Finland twice at the Olympic Games and once at the World Championships, had to think for a moment about the reason for the call.

“It seems to be 40 years since my victory in Oslo. I haven’t baked a cake on anniversaries”, Autio laughed.

The highlight of the 1982–1983 season in Finnish skiing was Autio’s victory in the prestigious Holmenkollen World Cup 50 km competition on March 12.

The Finn controlled the race sovereignly and took the win before Norway Per Knut Aaland and Sweden, one of the top names in skiing history Gunde Svania.

Desolate since then, only his good teammate from the national team has been able to do the same among the Finns Harri Kirvesniemi in 2000. Iivo Niskanen has been the runner-up in 2017 at its best.

A total of 12 Finns have won during Holmenkollen’s fifty years of approximately one hundred year tradition.

A year earlier, in 1982, Autio chased the World Cup medal for the same distance in the same scenery, but finished fifth.

“Perhaps a medal would have been possible with the starting number at the end, but I started at the beginning and the boys passed.”

Asko Autio, now 69, won Holmenkollen’s legendary 50-kilometer ski race 40 years ago.

His life’s work Born in Ylivieska, Autio, who worked as a fireman at the Turku rescue service, developed to the threshold of the A national team level already at the end of the 1970s. In the 1978–1979 season, there was a severe setback.

“I got into a bad car accident. I spent 17 days in the hospital and was off skis for over two months.”

At the Olympic Games in Lake Placid, Autio’s brave start in the 50 km race kept him in the medal position for more than half the distance, but the final position was 9th.

Autio, who also won the 15 km competition in Davos in the World Cup, experienced even the biggest disappointment of his sports career in the 1984 Sarajevo Olympic Games. He traveled to Yugoslavia as a medal favorite for no less than 50 kilometers.

“Then the metatarsal bone injury became so painful that I couldn’t ski on the spot at all, but had to return to Finland and Sakari Oravan to the operating table.”

When the Nokia boom at the turn of the millennium was at its peak, Autio, who ended his career after the mid-1980s, found himself on the financial pages of magazines instead of sports pages.

As an investor starting from scratch, he had hit a gold mine.

In 1999, the value of Auti’s Nokia stock portfolio was FIM 45.7 million at the time, which in today’s money is equivalent to approximately EUR 11.5 million.

The fireman found himself the 53rd largest private owner of Nokia.

“I would have preferred to stay there on the sports page, but that’s how it happened. Accumulating assets required persistence, common sense and, of course, luck. I made my first investment at the age of 18 and have taken good care of my assets. I have always handled money carefully.”

Deserted no worked at the Turku rescue service right up to retirement age. He started a family only when he was old and wanted to give it a lot of his time.

In the early 1980s, Autio was one of the first Finns to master the single-kick skating technique. It was still half a decade before the actual ice skating breakthrough.

“They were traditional skis with grip, but they tried something along the lines of skate skiing. Nowadays, I only ski in shifts and not particularly much. On the track, sometimes I wonder how I used to be so good, when the crowd is passing by from left and right.”

Finland represented on Saturday in Oslo at 50 kilometers (v) by only one man, which Autio considers a very sad thing.

Kollen’s winner saw even redder when he watched Planica’s World Cup finals last Sunday. Iivo Niskanen was sixth in the traditional 50 kilometers and Cross mat Hakola 33:s.

Perttu Hyvärinen thrown in with showy ceremonies, Ville Ahonen left the track before the finish line with less gestures.

“My father was in the war for five years. When I went to the 1980 Olympic Games, he said that you can finish the race however you want, but you will finish with your head in your arms. I always followed that principle. The boys should definitely have remembered that last Sunday, that the representation tasks will be carried out to the end.”

Planica Autio doesn’t have to think about the joyous topic for long.

“Niko Anttola seems to be material for anything. It always warms the heart of an old value pageant when a new generation comes along.”

The next time Autio will watch the skiing competitions from the spot is in Inari at the turn of March-April. The story behind it is funny.

“I once met a guy from Lapland who happened to be my full name and we became best friends. When he was at the Planica Games, I was at his reindeer farm as a weaver, feeding the animals. Now I’m with him at the SM, selling the farm’s processed meats, such as jerky and sausages.”