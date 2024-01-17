Skiing | Signs of danger in the skiing World Cup – a warning message was sent to Finnish stars

Finnish skiers were caught with too high fluoride cream values ​​last Saturday in Otepää. The rejection rally may continue this coming weekend in Oberhof, where the conditions are significantly more treacherous than in Estonia.

International ski association Fis lowered the limit values ​​of the fluoride cream test completely unexpectedly before last weekend's Scandinavia Cup in Otepää.

Earlier this season, the limit value of fluoride concentration was 1.8 in the post-Games tests, but in Estonia it was reduced to 1.0 in one fell swoop.

It knew of problems for Finnish skiers, four of whom were rejected due to too high fluoride values. Finland's maintenance manager Mika Strömin two of those caught had not cleaned their skis well enough. The other two skied with an old racing pair, the fluorides that had corroded the soles came to the surface after the 20 kilometer (p) race.

Changing the limit values ​​is a hassle for skiers and maintenance workers, because the fluoride values ​​tend to rise during competitions, when the fluorine-free creams melted on top wear off.

The spurt of rejection can already be realized this coming weekend at the World Cup in Oberhof, where a 20-kilometer traditional race will be held like in Otepää. Fluoride tests after the race may fail.

“If the limit remains the same as in Otepää, I claim that this thing will continue next weekend in Oberhof. There will definitely be wrecks,” predicted Mika Ström on Monday.

Oberhof's tracks were in a miserable mess the other week. It has snowed a little since then.

Also an expert Harri Kirvesniemen according to the assessment, the risks of rejection may increase in Oberhof, which has been promised significantly more demanding weather than in southern Estonia in terms of creams. In Germany, you ski on dirty cannon snow, while in Otepää the track was covered with fresh snow.

“The rougher and dirtier the snow is, the more it consumes fluorine-free creams. It is also possible that there are fluorine residues on the slopes that can stick to the bottom of the ski and the fluorine limits are exceeded. When the creams wear off, it's easier for dirt to stick to the bottom, which may contain fluoride residues,” Kirvesniemi knows.

Finland With the lubrication manager of the A national team Heikki at Tonter it is not certain whether Fis will stick to the stricter limit values ​​in Oberhof as well.

“They will hardly raise it back up again. Isn't it the same as 1.0”, he thinks.

The international federation has distributed scant information about fluoride values ​​to the national teams' maintenance teams. Tonteri is not even sure if the limit value of 1.0 was already in use in the post-race tests at the end of the Tour de Ski a couple of weeks ago. Apparently not.

Tonteri says he was surprised by Fisi's quick decision.

“There was no information about the calculation. It doesn't matter if the fluorine value is number one or 1.8 for the ski's glide. It would probably make more sense if that limit were still 1.8, then there would be no unnecessary rejections,” he commented.

Kirvesniemi agrees with Tonteri.

“Even if the ski would barely exceed the limit of 1.8, fluorine creams could not be used in the ski even then. If low-fluoride had also been used, the readings would be completely different, not to mention powders,” Kirvesniemi points out.

Heikki Tonteri and the maintenance crew traveled towards Oberhof on Tuesday.

Taxi Tonteri, who took the role of lubrication manager for a season, does not believe in mass rejections at Oberhof. According to him, over the course of the winter, Fis has compiled the fluorine values ​​of the skis of all national teams in post-Games tests, and the average values ​​were “well below” the now required one.

The Finnish national team has also done tests with its own fluoride measuring device.

“Yes, they have generally been below one. Some grip skis may have risen above that limit,” says Tonteri.

Still, indifference cannot be afforded.

“I sent a message to our athletes that skis must be cleaned especially carefully now if they have used fluoride powders after the previous World Cup competition. Otherwise, the events in Otepää will not affect the operation or preparation of our service,” says Tonteri.

Ax Cape wonders why the limit values ​​were rushed at all, and why the decision was made on such a fast schedule.

“You would think that it would be more reasonable from a sporting point of view to keep the limit values ​​such that fluoride creams could not be used, but that there would also be no unnecessary rejections.”

“ Skis must now be cleaned especially carefully.

Ström, who was the maintenance manager at Otepää, said he heard about the 1.0 limit only after the rejections. The management of the national teams had reportedly been told about it the day before.

“In general, changes are announced at least a little earlier. I think Fisi should have definitely left at least a warning period, so that the maintenance crews could use their own machines to prepare for the matter in advance”, Kirvesniemi formulates.

Oberhof World Cup program Friday 19.1. 13.50: sprint (p) qualifiers

16.20: heats of the sprint (p). Saturday 20.1. 11.25: 20 km (p) joint start, men

2:30 p.m.: 20 km (p) joint start, women Sunday 21.1. 11.50: 4 x 7.5 km relay, women

14.10: 4 x 7.5 km relay, men