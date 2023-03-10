Åre – The most awaited success has arrived: Mikaela Shiffrin with a masterpiece first heat and an equally convincing second one, she prevailed in the giant of Åre (Sweden) – the last one before the finals – and has reached the 86 victories of Ingemar Stenmark, who he will definitely be able to overtake tomorrow in the slalom. The American is the strongest skier of all time, crystalline class, master curves of the technical disciplines who has been going fast even in speed for some time. A draw with the former Swedish skier that she has been chasing for a month, since she won the Spindleruv Mlyn slalom before the long world championship. «A spectacular day – says Shiffrin -, I knew I could win the giant cup, but above all achieve this record». Shiffrin also closes accounts with specialty cup, which she wins a week after securing the large crystal ball that gives her the title of queen of the 2022/2023 World Cup.

There was no history in today’s giant, Shiffrin is capable of dominating with half a second on all, but immediately behind there is still Italy that shines with one of its stars, Federico Brignone who strokes one curve after another as usual (even if he loses a lot in the final) and takes second place which is worth the 55th podium in the World Cup of his long career. And now third place in the general standings is no longer so distant, even more so with this condition.

Find the smile and the podium in front of the home crowd Sarah Hector, third at 92/100 from Shiffrin and three tenths from the Valle d’Aosta Brignone, best time in the heats. Further back Marta Bassino, back in the race after the mourning in the family, eleventh at 2”20 from the American. Overall a positive day for Italy which finds the young Elisa Platino (19a) and Roberta Melesi (20a) in the points zone. Tomorrow the women’s slalom in Åre, the men’s giant in Kranjska Gora (Slovenia).