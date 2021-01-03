Skiing Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov is advancing towards his second consecutive overall win on the Tour de Ski

Markus Vuorela fought as the best Finn for the World Cup points.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov advances as expected towards the second consecutive overall win on the Tour de Ski Tour of the World Ski Cup.

Bolshunov, 24, is in the 53-second lead in the overall race as the tour moves from Switzerland to Italy after three races, with five stages of skiing.

Bring a 53-second lead over the countryman Artyom Maltsev was built on Sunday in a skied 15-kilometer (v) chase in Val Müstair, Switzerland.

At the start Bolshunov had a minute lead, so it contracted slightly on a track that rises to more than 1,700 meters and has an elevation difference of more than a hundred meters.

Bolshunov had to ski alone, but from the beginning, Maltsev had skied in the landscapes of his childhood home. Dario Cologna.

In the competition and thus also on the tour came third in very strong skiing 34-year-old Frenchman Maurice Manificat, who caught the top man for as much as 29 seconds.

Finland the men struggled against lactic acid far behind the tip.

Received the first mc points of his career on Saturday Markus Vuorela rose Juho Mikkonen passed and came to the finish in 29th place.

Mikkonen started five seconds before Vuorela and finished 36 seconds 16 minutes later.

Lauri Lepistö and Verneri Suhonen made their way in a group of more than 30 men in a so-called wave departure. In the overall competition, the gap to the top grew dramatically. Lepistö will continue the tour in 57th place and Suhonen in 68th.

Val Müstair, Switzerland:

3/8 stage of the World Cup, Tour de Ski tour:

Men & # 39; s 15 km Pursuit: 1) Alexander Bolshunov Russia 32.11.1, 2) Artyom Maltsev Russia –53.7 seconds, 3) Maurice Manificat France –1.07.0, 4) Denis Spitsov Russia –1.10, 7, 5) Ivan Jakimushin Russia –1.34.2, 6) Dario Cologna Switzerland –1.34.7, 7) Clement Parisse France –1.48.8, 8) Federico Pellegrino Italy –2.08.3, 9) Jean-Marc Gaillard France – 2.13.9, 10) Adrien Backscheider France –2.14.1,

… Finns: 29) Markus Vuorela –3.56.5, 36) Juho Mikkonen –4.13.0, 57) Lauri Lepistö –6.34.0, 68) Verneri Suhonen Finland –10.15.1.

The chase was skied in the order of the overall situation of the Tour.