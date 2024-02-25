Monday, February 26, 2024
Skiing | Russian skiing stars in a war of words – the coach describes the arguments as unpleasant to read

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
World Europe
Skiing | Russian skiing stars in a war of words – the coach describes the arguments as unpleasant to read

Veronika Stepanova believes that Aleksandr Bolshunov does not understand irony.

Russian the biggest skiing stars Veronika Stepanova and Alexander Bolshunov have drifted into a war of words, a Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) tells.

Russian skiers have only been allowed to compete in their home country for two years, and Stepanova is not pleased with Bolšunov's actions at the Games.

According to VG, Bolšunov has won all 22 of his races in Russia this season.

“He doesn't want to win beautifully like I do. He just walks along with the group and doesn't take any initiative,” said Stepanova Biznes Gazeta to Mattš TV.

“After the Games, Bolšunov says in interviews that the weather was good and the skis went well. This is boring, Sasha,” Stepanova continued.

Bolshunov reported the sports website For the championshiphow many people have apologized to him for Stepanova's words.

“There were so many apologies that I started to wonder what he was saying. Then I thought I shouldn't waste my feelings on a person who isn't interested at all,” she said.

“This, for God's sake, doesn't bother me at all.”

Stepanova commented on Bolshunov's response to the messaging app In Telegram.

“The fact that Bolshunov does not understand the meaning of the words irony and sarcasm is his joy,” Stepanova wrote.

According to Veronika Stepanova, Aleksandr Bolšunov wins the Games in a boring way. Picture from the Beijing Olympics. Picture: Kyodonews

Russian within the national ski team, they pilot their own coaching groups Yegor Sorin and Yuri Borodavko have also stuck their spoons into the soup cooked by the stars.

“Veronika and Aleksandr's dispute has not affected the atmosphere of the team so far, but of course it is unpleasant to read such things in the media,” Sorin, who coaches Stepanova, told the sports website Sport24for.

“We try to prevent arguments and negativity as much as possible.”

Borodavko, who works as Bolšunov's personal trainer, commented on the stars' war of words for the Russian state-owned news agency for Ria Novosti.

“I think that Stepanova is just jealous because she can't win in the same way,” Borodavko said.

StepanovaBolšunov and other Russian skiers have been allowed to compete for two years only in their home country.

Russian skiers were banned from international competitions two years ago, when Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine with its attack.

Both Bolshunov and Stepanova are presidents Vladimir Putin supporters.

