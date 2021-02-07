Skiing Russia demands punishment for Verneri Suhonen: “Not to be in the latest cry behind the border …”

The head coach of the Russian cross-country team intends to liaise with the International Ski Federation.

Russia demands that the International Ski Federation (Fis) punish Finland Verneri from Suho. Suhonen crashes into Russia Gleb Retivyhin with the final leg of the parprint in the final leg of the Ulricehamn World Cup.

Both skiers crashed and both countries were eliminated from the final. The angry Retivyh claimed that Suhonen came over his skis.

Russian news agency Tassin according to the head coach of the Russian national team Markus Cramer has promised Retivyh to contact Fis race director to punish Suhonen.

The story also reminded of the previous conflict between the Finnish and Russian ski country teams. In the Salpausselä competition Joni Mäkelä skied in a post with the Russian captain Alexander Bolshunov above at the end.

After the finish line, Bolshunov skied the Hill and overturned him with a stick. At that time, the Finnish Ski Association complained about Bolshunov’s behavior to Fis’ disciplinary body.

Suhonen commented on his day in the story section of Instagram as follows:

“There was no luck on our side today. Judging from the Finnish feedback, there isn’t the latest cry behind the border … ”