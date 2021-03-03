Skiing Ristomatti Hakola was not considered particularly talented at a young age, but one encounter with Iivo Niskanen raised eyebrows

Iivo Niskanen, Perttu Hyvärinen and Krista Pärmäkoski were the most successful skiers of the Finnish team in the junior years.

Finland opened a ski team medal account at the World Championships Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki were no super talents as juniors. Not at least if you look at success in youth championships.

Of the two, however, Mäki was involved in the top fight in sprints at a young age. He reached bronze in the under-20 World Championships freestyle sprint and twice in the top ten at under-23s.

On normal trips, Mäki had a harder time in the youth series, and he was caught in a round in the 30-kilometer combination race, among other things.

Ristomatti Hakola did not compete at all in the World Championships for under-20s. In the older age group, he reached 15 at best.

“He wasn’t at the sharpest peak in the age group that would have been elected,” recalls Hakola’s longtime coach Antti Hagqvist.

“When Ristomatti was 16–20 years old, he was not generally considered to be a special talent in Finnish skiing.”

Some however, signs of a good future flickered. Hagqvist recalls Hakola and a year younger, but already toned down at the time Iivo Niskasen encounter when the former was about 18 years old.

“The cross mat seems to win by a minute or a half. It was then discovered that he has the resilience capacity and that he can become an international skier. ”

Hagqvist had noticed Hakola’s speed reserve and general athleticism. However, they were just the bottoms, and there were many other gifted skiers in the world.

“How a top-of-the-line training bites and how it lasts and manages year after year is a bigger factor.”

To the great to the public Hakola has become known as a sprinter. However, in the world of coaching and athlete thinking, Hakola is a cross-country skier whose best results internationally have only come in sprints.

Hakola won his first Finnish adult championship with a 50-kilometer traditional.

Among the men of the Finnish cross-country skiing team at the Oberstdorf World Championships in the youth series, Iivo Niskanen and Perttu Hyvärinen.

Niskanen won the under-23 World Cup gold in the 15 kilometers just before his big breakthrough at the Sochi Olympics. Hyvärinen reached bronze on two personal trips in the under-20 competitions.

In addition to Mäki, Niskanen and Hyvärinen, they have received a personal medal in the youth championships. Lauri Lepistö (bronze for children under 20 from 10 kilometers) and Juho Mikkonen (under 23s silver from sprint).

The Finnish men participating in the World Championships received a total of six personal World Championship medals and 13 other places in the top ten from the youth series.

Women the team’s athletes received four medals and 14 other top 10 placements from the youth series.

The women’s medal pot was taken almost alone Krista Pärmäkoski. He scooped gold from both the 20- and 23-year-old series and also took silver from the younger ones. The under-23 world championship freestyle tens became as much as a minute apart the silver skier Maria Gustsina.

Women’s balance would look different if Kerttu Niskanen would not have had to miss the Oberstdorf trip due to injury. He won two golds and two bronzes in the under-23s.