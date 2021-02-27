Skiing Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki plan to stay in the gang and awake in Sunday’s sprint message, happy memories of the trip already

Sweden unexpectedly dropped Linn Svahn’s sprint message from his team.

On Sunday Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki skiing for the first time in the championships along with cross-country sprinting. The duo have memories of success in the form of competition, as in December 2019 they placed third in the World Cup at Planica, Slovenia. The skiing style was free at the time, as it is on Sunday at the World Championships in Oberstdorf.

“That’s when we stayed well in the gang and didn’t go to bed. We were in the top five all the time, and awake in the final. Hopefully in the same way tomorrow, ”Mäki recalled Planica in a remote interview.

In this time In the World Cup, the continuations of the first rounds of the sprint message will be decided differently than in the World Cup. The top four of the two teams and the two teams based on time will reach the final of the ten teams. Head coach Teemu Pasasen according to the solution was told to the teams on Friday.

“If the weather changes between rounds, it’s good that more teams from both rounds will go to the finals. If it’s warm, the latter installment may be slower, ”Hakola predicts.

Hakola performed in Oberstdorf with her hair shaved, like Iivo Niskasen led by many other Finnish male skiers. The heads that were shaved bald in Saturday’s combined race didn’t help the success, but Hakola hopes Sunday will turn the still life around.

Hair styling and the mood of the day are more important than hair style. Hakola and Mäki both estimate that the body is in a better mood than in Thursday’s personal sprint. In it, both races ended in the first stage.

Swedish dropped the season sprint manager City Svahnin sprint message from his team. Svahn was allowed to make room House for Dahlqvist, who competes in the personal competition world champion Jonna Sundlingin roll.

Dahlqvist was ninth on Thursday, Svahn 11th. According to news agency TT, Svahn suffers from a shoulder injury.

“I saw in the initial warm-up of the cross-country skiing today that Dahlqvist and Sundling were betting together,” said the Swedish Krista Pärmäkoski in a pre-interview.

If the Swedes’ choice was a surprise, there was one in the Finnish duo. Pärmäkoski was thought to focus on normal journeys and a 4×5 kilometer message, and Jasmi Joensuu paired was anticipated Katri Lylynperää. Now the role was taken by the most successful athlete on the World Cup team.