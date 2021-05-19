Skiing Riitta-Liisa Roponen, who made history at the World Championships, returns to the national team, Anne Kyllönen out

On Wednesday, the Ski Federation unveiled the men’s and women’s A-national teams, which the coaching staff has limited to seven athletes.

Finns cross-country skiers prepare for the Beijing Winter Olympics with reduced groups.

On Wednesday, the Ski Federation unveiled the men’s and women’s A-national teams, which the coaching staff has limited to seven athletes. B-country teams, ie challenger groups, will be announced later.

Women in Group A are preparing for the Olympic season Jasmi Joensuu, Katri Lylynperä, Johanna Matintalo, Kerttu Niskanen, Vilma Nissinen, Krista Pärmäkoski and Riitta-Liisa Roponen.

Roponen, 42, will return to the national team after last winter’s World Cup. He was involved in the World Championships in Oberstdorf in the Finnish messaging team that took the surprise bronze and also did well on personal trips.

At the same time, Roponen made the history of the World Championships, as he is now the oldest athlete to reach medals at the World Ski Championships.

He came to the Oberstdorf race team from outside the national team.

Compared to last year’s Group A, the team is missing Eveliina Piippo, Anita Korva, Anne Kyllönen and Jasmin Kähärä.

Selected for the men’s A national team Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen, Joni Mäki, Iivo Niskanen, Verneri Suhonen, Markus Vuorela and Lauri Vuorinen.

From the end of the week, the national team will be subjected to versatile tests at the Racing and Top Sports Research Center in Jyväskylä. The camp, which focuses on high-pitch training, will begin in June in Livigno.

“The choices were pretty easy to make, even though the A national team was downsized to prepare for Beijing,” the national team head coach Teemu Pasanen told the Ski Association at a remote event on Wednesday.

There are three high-pitch camps in the training season program. During the competition season, high training will be continued with 2-3 additional camps.

The emphasis shifts from effective themes to aerobic capacity-building training, as ski medals are solved at more than 1,700 meters at the Beijing Olympics.

National teams was limited precisely because of the camps, as young people are not yet as well equipped for high-level training as more experienced athletes.

Young people are coming to the B national team, who are trying to reach the top faster than before.

“We are very concerned about bringing young people to the top of adults,” Pasanen said.

“We need to invest in a group of challengers and make a clear B-national team for athletes who are rising to the A-national team. We have good potential young people, but there is a lot of work ahead before they rise to the top of the adults. ”