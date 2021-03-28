Skiing Riitta-Liisa Roponen took an overwhelming victory – Krista Pärmäkoski started with a tight start, but the ski betrayed: “Skier creams off”

Riitta-Liisa Roponen grabbed the 16th personal Finnish championship in her career.

Women In the 30-kilometer Finnish Championships in Ristijärvi, Kainuu Krista Pärmäkoski none immediately during the first 11 seconds of a mile difference compete partners. Pärmäkoski could not hold such a wild neck for long and the differences leveled off after the beginning.

In the second round, Pärmäkoski was in trouble. Riitta-Liisa Roponen took the top spot and skied the Pärmäkoski 25-second gap. For a long time, Pärmäkoski fought for a silver spot Anne Kyllösen but the more cheerful Kyllönen skied past the pre-favorites.

Pärmäkoski coach Matti Haavisto said in Yle ‘s broadcast along the trail while the competition was still running that Pärmäkoski’ s ski had coagulated.

Roponen skied to victory in the race by a time of 1:22: 32.9. Roponen shouted for happiness after grabbing the 16th personal Finnish championship. The last ascent left the rest of the juices along the track.

“I had to command and keep myself tough. It was quite a struggle to get Kaisa’s title up, ”Kyllönen said in Yle’s interview after the competition.

Kaisa Mäkäräinen is a title rise on the trails of his hometown. By the way, Mäkäräinen played an important role when Roponen increased the difference with others.

“I started to see Kaisa, I tried to drive and I caught him, he pulled me up the slopes and skied in shifts, it was different from the others, it was useful for me,” Roponen commented.

Kyllönen came in second 1: 23: 02.8 and Pärmäkoski 1: 23: 27.0, who suffered from ski difficulties, came third.

“I skied the first vitosen so hard that the skier creams off. After that, the ski started to clot, ”Pärmäkoski said.

Fourth, skiing Johanna Matintalo and Mäkäräinen, who finished his biathlon career a year ago, took fifth place.