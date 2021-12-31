Saturday, January 1, 2022
Skiing Riitta-Liisa Roponen interrupted the Tour de Skin due to lack of speed: “The body has not worked normally”

December 31, 2021
Roponen announced his decision on New Year’s Eve.

Riitta-Liisa Roponen interrupted the skiing Tour de Ski on New Year’s Eve. Roponen was disappointed in his two races in Lenzerheide and decided to give up before the joint start of free skiing in Oberstdorf.

Roponen gave up when the skiing did not go as desired.

“After Lenzerhe, the body has not worked normally,” Roponen said in a statement from the Ski Association.

“I don’t believe in a ‘wish, wish’ attitude, but I react quickly and hopefully I can still show my pace.”

The Tour de Ski started with difficult races for Ropone. He was 79th in the sprint at Lenzerheide and 60th in the traditional ten. In the overall situation of the tour, he was ranked 64th.

In Oberstdorf, the best distance for skiing for Ropone would have been 10 kilometers in free skiing, but neither did his decision.

“I have been waiting for this race the most and it is very annoying,” Roponen confirmed, but still felt that it was not wise to continue the Tour.

Eveliina Piippo dropped out of the Finnish team before the start of the tour due to a corona infection, and a roommate Vilma Nissinen gave up the Tour due to exposure to the corona.

After Roponen’s suspension, the Finnish women’s team is still competing Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Johanna Matintalo and Anne Kyllönen.

