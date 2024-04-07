Skiing | Remi Lindholm won the 50-kilometer SM gold – beating Markus Vuorela thanks to a ferocious final move

Silver went to Markus Vuorela and bronze to Miro Karppase.

Finland got a new 50 km skiing king on Sunday, when Remi Lindholm ski to victory in Rovaniemi's Ounasvaara with a wild finish. The traditional race ended in slow weather with a time of 2:19.07.

The previous five SM golds of the royal journey have gone Iivo Niskanen, whose name did not appear on Sunday's starting list. Niskanen didn't ski in Äänekoski two weeks ago either. At that time he told To Yle that he got a witch's arrow that locked his back in a painful cramp.

When in women Kerttu Niskanen dominated the 30-kilometer race, in the men's race, Lindholm's victory could be secured until the end. In the middle of the race, Lindholm was still about a minute behind the leader Markus from Vuorela.

At the finish, the roles were reversed and Vuorela was 17.5 seconds behind Lindholm. Third, skiing Miro Karpanen leaving Lindholm by a good 22 seconds.

“This means the most to me among my WC medals. Worse style for us and a royal trip. It's a great thing,” Lindholm told Yle.

Men's in the competition, the differences did not get to the same extent as in the women who covered the distance in heavy snow. The top five, Lindholm, Vuorela, Karppanen, Ville Ahonen and Cross mat Hakolafit in a minute.

The sixth runner-up Lauri Lepistö the gap to the top was already almost three minutes.