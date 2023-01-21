Skiing | Remi Lindholm skied to an overwhelming SM gold

Remi Lindholm beat others to the punch and skied to his first Finnish championship.

Tampere

SM skiing continued in Tampere with the men’s 15 km freestyle intermediate start competition.

The king of Kaup had skied to a clear victory on Saturday Remi Lindholm.

The Finnish championship was the first in the adult series for the 25-year-old Imatra Athletes cannon.

Championship silver was taken by Friday’s pair sprint champion Joni Mäkiwhose difference to Lindholm was 20.8 seconds.

The bronze was won by a 19-year-old Niko Anttola 34.1 seconds off the lead.

Ranked fourth Juuso Haarala beat Anttola by 3.9 seconds.

About national team members were on the sidelines of the race Iivo Niskanen and withdrawn due to illness Perttu Hyvärinen. Not even those who competed in Friday’s pair sprint Cross mat Hakola was not on the line on Saturday.

A total of 169 skiers participated in the men’s normal distance race.

On Saturday The women’s 10 kilometer (v) intermediate start, which starts at 11:40 a.m., will also be contested in Kaup. On Sunday, the program includes sprints (p).