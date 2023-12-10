Sunday, December 10, 2023
Skiing | Remi Lindholm skied the best race of his career – beating Iivo Niskanen

December 10, 2023
Norway celebrated at the Östersund World Cup. Remi Lindholm was the best Finn.

Remi Lindholm was the best Finnish man by two minutes from the top in the cross-country world cup 10 km freestyle intermediate start competition.

Lindholm was tenth in the race and lost 1:04.9 minutes to the winner, Norway Harald Östberg to Amundsen. The ranking was the best of Lindholm’s career in the individual competition of the World Cup.

Iivo Niskanen was one second slower than Lindholm and took 12th place. In an interview with Viaplay, Niskanen described his performance as “just ok”.

“At the beginning of the second round I tried to get a little too much [Pål] Golberg’s I freaked out and broke it off. There was a kind of deadlock, there was a bit of a pointless jerk to it,” Niskanen said.

Joni Mäki was the 32nd Lauri Vuorinen 39th, Lauri Lepistö 53’s and Miro Karpanen 62:s.

