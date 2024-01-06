Skiing | Remi Lindholm realized at the finish that he had broken the rules of the national team – the doctor updated the seizure

Remi Lindholm took a nap in the heat.

Val di Fiemme

Finland the rock rooster of the cross country team Remi Lindholm performed colorfully as usual in the last previous race of the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme.

Already during the race, the spectators' attention was drawn to Lindholm, who was the only one of the whole group to go without a hat in a merciless snowstorm.

“Well, it's plus degrees here, so you don't need a beanie here,” Lindholm said after the race.

The 15-kilometer joint start (p) turned into a final battle in harsh conditions. Lindholm was still in the top positions at the start of the last 2.5 km run, but finally bowed out in 20th place, 13.6 seconds behind the top man Erik from Valnes.

“**ttu… I was a bit in the wrong place in the pit before we left for the last time to work,” Lindholm said.

“I would have been satisfied with a top 10 place.”

The race after Lindholm continued with his own unique line. When almost all other skiers immediately put on warm clothes after reaching the finish line and only then go to TV interviews, Lindholm walked around – and eventually also to interviews – with his head bare and wearing only a thin race jersey. The neck was also exposed. It was snowing.

“It wouldn't necessarily hurt if Remi gradually got dressed. Well… a grown man”, the doctor of the Finnish team Janne Pesonen updated next to the interview area.

On the other hand, the doctor was not worried about skiing without a hat.

“There is no problem with skiing. Now, of course, it would be important not to freeze there,” Pesonen sighed.

Lindholm himself took a carefree approach to his hustle.

“It will hurt if it comes,” Lindholm acknowledged a moment later.

The interview during Lindholm realized that he had also violated the national team's contracts by skiing naked.

“Surely there should be that ST1 logo on the forehead, but there wasn't a beanie on it now,” Lindholm snapped, referring to the national team's major sponsor, whose logo adorns the foreheads of Finnish skiers' competition hats.

However, Lindholm hastened to add that he has no personal grudge against the billionaire Mika Anttonen against the petrol company he owns.

“No way! Great to have it as a sponsor. At the time, after Lahti (2001), Vissi was the only one left, if I remember correctly”, Lindholm patched up the contract breach.