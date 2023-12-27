Skiing | Reckless actions of people cause a big problem on the ski slopes – “Danger for animals and people too”

The Finnish Ski Association (SHKY) is now campaigning against littering.

Beverage cans, cigarette cases, snuff bags, candy wrappers, all kinds of plastic garbage. All of these can be found in mounds on the ski slopes.

“Elevator lines in particular are places where candy wrappers, cigarette butts and drink cans accumulate. During the season, they can accumulate in bags of waste,” says the executive director of the Finnish Ski Center Association (SHKY) Harri Lindfors in the bulletin.

During the winter, SHKY campaigns for better behavior on the slopes and organizes themed monitoring weeks, during which slope visitors are reminded of various issues related to behavior on the slopes. There are “ski patrol” people on the slopes.

First the power monitoring week started today, wednesday, and its theme is exactly littering, which is not only untidy, but also a dangerous thing.

“For example, a beverage can is cut into sharp chips under the milling cutter of the slope machine. They become so sharp that they make cuts on a bare hand. At the latest in the summer, they pose a danger to animals and people as well. Broken drink cans on the slope can scratch ski soles and tear the clothes of a fallen skier. A shredded drink can can wind up in the ski machine in such a way that it breaks the seals of the cutter,” says Ylläksen's ski patrol Marjukka Kuittinen-Jussila in the bulletin.

Marjukka Kuittinen-Jussila works as a ski patrol in Ylläki.

In the summer, animals move around the slope area, whose paws or paws can be badly injured by the sharp pieces of aluminum cans, the release reminds.

The shredder of the slope machine breaks the plastic waste into small pieces, so they can end up in the mouths of animals or through waterways to fish. Particles of plastic waste thrown into nature can be found in the intestines of the next generation.

The release states that several ski centers have added sorting bins to the lower and upper stations. Still, littering is sometimes really rough, Kuittinen-Jussila is amazed.

“The most egregious cases are our own illegal campfire sites, where a lot of garbage has been left. Sometimes the trash has been collected in a bag, but the bag has not been taken with you. I've also had to collect more dog poop from the children's slope area.”

of SHKY According to the report, there are approximately 200 active ski patrol people in Finland. The themes of the coming weeks are not bullying (January 8–14, 2024), lift behavior (February 5–11, 2024 and March 28–April 1, 2024) and following the slope rules during ski holidays (February 17– 2 March 2024).