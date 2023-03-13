Skiing | Rebecca Immonen, who was badly hurt, made headlines in Norway: “It was shocking”

The first women’s 50 km race thoroughly exhausted Finland’s Rebecca Immonen.

Although the female skiers mostly coped excellently in their fire test on Sunday in the 50 km (v) distance at Oslo’s Holmenkollen, of course there were also dramatic breaks in the group.

The women’s longest ski distance of 30 kilometers so far in the World Cup and World Championships went down in history on Sunday, and the distance is now longer by 20 kilometers. The women’s 50 kilometers will make its debut in World Championships Trondheim 2025; then we ski in the traditional style.

Norwegian Dagbladet-magazine followed on Sunday Finland has drastically weakened Rebecca Immonen suffering in the goal area. Immonen beat another Finn in the closing stages, ie Vilma Ryytyn by three seconds, but the last crunch cost a lot.

Immonen couldn’t stay on his feet, he had to be supported. The skier recovered in the finish area for a long time before he was ready to be interviewed.

The final contest was about the last places in the competition. Immonen took 31st place and left Ryyty last. None of the 32 starters stopped. The best Finn Kerttu Niskanen was the 8th and Eveliina Piippo 10th

“It was shocking. I felt pretty good during the race; others are just better than me,” Immonen, who debuted in the World Cup in Lahti in 2018, commented to Dagbladet.

The end the struggle against Ryytty cost a lot:

“I tried three times to leave Vilma at the end. The first attempt felt good, but on the last hill I had no feeling in my arms or legs. I almost had to stop, it was disgusting,” Immonen told a Norwegian newspaper.

Immonen missed the winner of the competition, Norway Ragnhild of Haga more than 14 minutes.