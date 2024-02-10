Skiing | Ravi broke out in the skiing world cup in the middle of the race: “Do you want to fight?”

Sweden's William Poromaa and Norway's Mattis Stenshagen drift down the ski track to talk to each other.

Swedish William Poromaa and Norway Mattis Stenshagen have had tight battles against each other this season in the World Cup of Skiing. After the World Cup race in Canmore, Stenshagen said that the two sometimes get into tight verbal confrontations on the track.

“It's random, but we've become fierce competitors on the track. We tend to end up close to each other when we go out together and tease each other”, Stenshagen said according to Aftonbladet in an interview with the Norwegian VG.

According to Stenshagen, the wording reached the Oberhof World Cup.

“It was quite tight in the last race. He skied on my skis and I pushed him away. He asked if I wanted to fight. I had adrenaline in my blood and I answered that we will take care of it at the finish line.”

Despite the talk, the fight was not seen. According to Aftonbladet's Poromaa, there has been no bitterness between the two.

“Sometimes you can get hot. We are both sharp-tongued. That's why we can sometimes be harsh,” Poromaa said.

The Skiing World Cup continues on Saturday evening in Canmore, where the sprint races are on the program.