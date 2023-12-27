Skiing | Petter Northug praised Johannes Klæbo – “He has taken sprint skiing to a whole new level”

Petter Northug did not spare his words when evaluating Johannes Høsflot Klæbo's performance. Norjailaistykki is the number one favorite when the skiing Tour de Ski starts on Saturday.

Norwegian skiing size Petter Northug known as a prickly and self-important character, but the current king of the skiing world Johannes Høsflot from Klæbo he has nothing but good things to say.

Northug is even ready to admit that in sprint skiing, Klæbo has taken the sport to a whole new level – one that even Northug himself never had a say in.

“He has taken sprint skiing to a whole new level, which was not considered possible. I was never even close to that level,” Northug said for SVTwho asked the retired star in 2018 to evaluate the differences between himself and Klæbo.

Petter Northug at Planica's World Championships in spring 2023.

Like Klæbo, Northug, who is known for his ferocious finish, noted that especially in the early years of his career, his kir Puri was best in long combined start races, while Klæbo has been particularly superior in sprints since he was young.

“We have similarities, but we're also very different in terms of what we were best at when we were young,” explains Northug.

Northug believes that Klæbo will be unbeatable in the Tour de Ski, the main event of the ski season starting on Saturday. The 27-year-old Norwegian won all the races of the Trondheim race weekend before Christmas, i.e. the free sprint, the combined race and the 10 km traditional time trial.