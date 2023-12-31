Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen's “manager” Olli-Pekka Ojansivu feeling emotional about the surprise win: “I'm so happy”

“Lelu” Ojansivu is not going to travel to the Tour despite Perttu Hyvärinen's victory.

Skier Perttu Hyvärinen crowned the Finnish skiing year 2023 by taking a surprising victory in the Toblach World Cup 10 km intermediate start race.

The victory was Hyvärinen's first in the World Cup. It also put him in fourth place overall in the Tour De Ski.

Iloinen was naturally also Hyvärinen's case manager, “manazeri” Olli-Pekka Ojansivu.

“I happened to watch it by accident,” Ojansivu said, accompanied by laughter.

“I don't really know how to comment. I'm so happy for someone else.”

“Lelu”, who became known as a volleyball superstar, attracted attention at the beginning of the year with Hyvärinen at the World Championships. Hyvärinen appeared in a TV interview with a food package from her personal partner. Ojansivu played a prominent role in the altercation, which resulted in a fine of 3,000 euros from the Ski Association – as well as plenty of visibility, which more than covered the sanctions.

Perttu Hyvärinen finally got a taste of World Cup victory.

“Confounding” Ojansivu, who called himself at the time, now says that he is not there in Toblach to follow the Tour, and despite his protégé's victory, he is not going to rush to the place as a surprise party.

“The guy just posted a message asking if we should start booking flights. However, work is pressing. Better to be at home so I'm not there on the road.”

Hyvärinen was in poor shape from the beginning of the season. Vire has recently been on the rise, but the victory surprised almost everyone in the skiing circles.

“I asked him on Thursday how he was feeling. He replied that it was going really well somehow. That's as Savoline's answer as can be! I then tried to deduce from that what kind of mood he was in. Apparently very good!”

According to Ojansivu, Hyvärinen's training season went well and his condition is good. That's why the slowness of the early season was such a big disappointment for the skier himself.

“When he trained really well and then didn't start in the races, the monkey on his back must have grown quite big. He knew he was fine, but he just didn't start in the race. He cleverly missed a couple of races. Well, of course, it's good to say in hindsight that it was worth it! But I know that, even if I don't know anything about skiing, that his condition is good.”

Career The first victory in the World Cup race also benefits the economy – to some extent. The victory of a single Tour race brings about 3,200 euros to the account, significantly less than the victory of a normal mc race. Then there will be around 16,000 euros in the account bag.

At the Tour De Ski, the main focus is on the overall competition's obstacles. The winner will pocket a handsome 84,000 euros. Ojansivu knows that his job will be somewhat easier with the win.

“This doesn't weaken the situation at all. Perttu is a visible person who is liked by many anyway. It's pretty easy to sell him anyway, but at least this doesn't make the situation worse. Or, if it does, it's up to me,” Ojansivu grumbled.

Ojansivu says that it is planned to announce new partnerships in the near future. Of course, they had already been agreed upon before winning the race.

“We are coming up with things that may not normally have been seen in sports marketing. We will come out big then.”

Are you now going to call these partners after the win and say that the agreed amounts should be revised upwards?

“Hah, I can't call!”

Ojansivu the evening continued to celebrate the New Year. According to him, the evening goes peacefully in the family circle.