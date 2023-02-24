Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen’s manager immediately took action after the huge fines: “It’s already sold”

Perttu Hyvärinen receives a 3,000 euro fine from the Ski Association. Manager Lelu Ojansivu got the money immediately after the race.

24.2. 22:01 | Updated 24.2. 23:56

On Friday There was a stir in Planica’s World Cup skiing Perttu Hyvärinen action after the combined race.

Hyvärinen marched to TV interviews holding a fast food package from her personal partner. The skier raised the package next to his head just to be sure, so that it could be seen in the TV pictures.

The rare audacious advertising trick did not go unnoticed by the men of the Ski Association either.

This kind of activity is sanctioned in the athlete contract. Commercial director of the Ski Association Jari-Pekka Jouppi confirmed after the race that Hyvärinen will be fined 3,000 euros.

IS reached on Friday evening Hyvärinen tuoreehko’s Manager Olli-Pekka “Lelu” Ojansivu to comment on their protégé’s actions.

“When plastering, it sometimes splashes”, the former volleyball star immediately blurts out.

You probably had your keys in this game?

“I don’t know about that. I am not quite sure! Perttu tried a little something new. There’s nothing to it. I stand completely behind”, Ojansivu continues.

“But Perttu is a grown man. He makes his own decisions. He knows how to act as he wants.”

Read more: Heavy fines for Perttu Hyvärinen – Ski boss: “Nothing to explain”

Ditch side watched Friday’s combined race on TV, where Hyvärinen skied tenth as the best Finn. However, Ojansivu did not have time to watch the interviews due to his other busy schedule.

Soon, however, the Manager’s phone started ringing when the information about the 3,000 euro fine became public. Ojansivu was not in time.

“Sometimes it splashes a bit. Manazeri handles. We are selling the skiing outfit for the World Cup for 3,000 euros”, Ojansivu wrote in his Instagram post, to which he had attached the news of the fine.

Hyvärinen’s competition outfit quickly sold out.

“I already sold that competition outfit for three tons. Nothing. It has already been sold”, Ojansivu informs when asked about the fines.

Does the partner pay the fine?

“I haven’t talked yet. We need to talk. But on the other hand, I don’t know if it matters, since we’ve already sold the competition outfit, so we’ve paid for this job”, Ojansivu laughs in his casual style.

Will Hyvärinen be seen in TV interviews after the next games with the partners’ products in her hands?

“It’s a damn bad thing to say!”

“I just sent Pertu a message that you just take care of the skiing, and I’ll take care of this confusion.”

Ditch side hints that Friday’s advertising frenzy may not be the last of the World Cup for Hyvärinen.

“It might still be a blast, but I hope that Perttu will be a blast on the track.”

“But I always stand behind. That guy is a diamond!”

It came as a surprise to so many TV viewers as well as to the management of the Ski Association that it was Hyvärinen, who is known as an easy-going game-loving forester, who engaged in such an aggressive advertising campaign.

“That’s why I was so surprised that Perttu, who has been a very loyal and great man from our point of view, will fall into this,” commercial manager Jouppi updated after the uproar on Friday.

Perttu Hyvärinen shrugged in TV interviews with a stern advertising stamp.

Last Ojansivu, who ended his successful volleyball career in the spring, has no one to manage other than Hyvärinen for now.

“I guess no one else is that crazy,” Ojansivu laughs.

In the future, there may be more customers available, if the innovations of the manager’s stable are of this class.

Probably many companies would be willing to pay 3,000 euros to have their products visible on the parade ground in front of hundreds of thousands of TV viewers for Yle’s broadcast, as Hyvärinen’s new food company partner got on Friday.

“I have to say Pertus that I didn’t know he was such a blacksmith, but he is a tough blacksmith. He can really be a genuine person. You can’t help but like it,” says Ojansivu.

“Despite the fines, I get messages all the time too. Okay, it may have gotten a bit hectic, but in a way, all the messages are still positive. It says quite a lot about a person.”

Ski manager Ojansivu has quickly brought a whole new kind of vibration to quite conservative skiing circles. For example, from the beginning of winter at the World Cup in Ruka, Ojansivu walked around the venue wearing only a fur coat. He said it came from “Igor’s porn show”.