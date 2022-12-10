Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen, who was frustrated by his sticky start, 12th on the Beitostølen cup track

The Norwegians took a double victory with traditional skiing, the British Musgrave skied third.

Perttu Hyvärinen skied as the best Finn to 12th place in the men’s 10 km of the Skiing World Cup in Norway. Hyvärinen complained in a Viaplay TV interview that the journey started out shaky.

“There was no way I could get up to speed,” Hyvärinen said and guessed that the reason could be found in the hard freestyle skiing practice done during the week.

However, Hyvärinen’s performance improved towards the end of the race. He was half a minute behind the top pace in the final results.

“The difference to the bow is not big”, Hyvärinen was happy in an interview with Viaplay.

Twelfth place is the best of Hyvärinen’s season. He was also in the same place in Ruka on a similar trip at the end of November.

in Beitostølen the traditional skiing competition was won by Norway Paul Golberg barely eight seconds behind his compatriot To Didrik Tønseth. The third was Britain Andrew Musgrave.

For the 32-year-old Briton, who lives and trains in Norway, the award place was the second of his career in the World Cup. The first one was from Toblach, Italy, five years ago, from ten years of freestyle skiing.

Remember the Finns Markus Vuorela was the 21st Remi Lindholm 25th, Lauri Lepistö 34th, Lauri Vuorinen 54’s and Ville Ahonen 55:s. Vuorela was behind the top pace by 45 seconds and Lindholm by 51.2 seconds.

Lepistö’s difference to the top was more than a minute, while Vuorinen and Ahonen lost to the Norwegian winner by approximately two minutes.

The World Cup continues on Sunday with the 4×5 kilometer mixed relay.