Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen went berserk at the Tour de Ski – now explains the outburst caused by the Norwegians

Val di Fiemme

Perttu Hyvärinen was furious after the last stage of the Tour de Ski, the 15 km (p) race.

Hyvärinen, who finished 12th, blew air with his stick and cursed loudly as soon as he crossed the finish line. Soon after, he rushed over to the billboard and smashed it with his fist. He gave another blow to the fence later in the changing area, where the heavy rain also continued.

Hyvärinen's behavior even attracted the attention of foreign journalists. Video cameras followed the Finnish star's rage, and he was dragged into an interview with both Norwegian and Swedish magazines.

About ten minutes after the race, Hyvärinen, who is usually very moderate, had already calmed down. Outrages are very rare for him.

“I accidentally got emotional that race,” he said with a laugh.

Nice one said that he couldn't find any passing places in the first five laps.

“That's where I decided to go in the top 50.”

However, the way opened in the last lap, and Hyvärinen made it to the top six of the race less than a kilometer before the finish line. The joy was short lived

“On that last ascent of Zorzi, three men's poles broke right in front. Nothing but to put on the brakes and pass the crowd on all sides, Hyvärinen repeated.”

Hyvärinen cursed that he ran out of luck after the victorious Toblach race.

“It would have been a really tough place, but these things don't go all the way to the finish line. I couldn't pass anything until the last lap and suddenly I got to the top spot. Tomorrow, it was going to be a tough finish, but no,” Hyvärinen lamented.

Norway's sprint monster claimed victory in a race skied in heavy snowfall Erik Valnes.

“At times we laughed and at times the humor seemed to run out. It's a fun experience, there's nothing wrong with it. A good Crimean man won, so there's nothing to worry about,” Hyvärinen said.

The co-start race was one line skiing. You couldn't even get space with an axe.

“Quite a lot of people had to apologize for the race and quite a few came to apologize themselves after the race,” Hyvärinen described the circumstances.