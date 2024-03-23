Sunday, March 24, 2024
Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen was superior on the Äänekoski SM track – told Yle he was surprised by his condition

March 23, 2024
The SC medals were skied in Äänekoski.

Perttu Hyvärinen won the traditional skiing 15 km pursuit championship competition in Äänekoski.

Cross mat Hakola was second in the race and Markus Vuorela third.

Hakola lost to Hyvärinen in 48.3 seconds. Vuorela was 52.7 seconds slower than Hyväri.

Hyvärinen entered the pursuit race from the front after winning the freestyle 10-kilometer race on Friday with a difference of 17.8 seconds ahead of Vuorela, who came second at the time.

“Quite a surprising bet. I don't know, for some reason by accident I'm in surprisingly good spring condition,” Hyvärinen stated in an interview with Yleisradio.

“Yes, this good spring condition has surprised me quite a lot. It's a big disappointment that it's fine now. Can't really do anything with this at this point in the season, it would have been nice to be in better shape a month ago. But this [SM-kisat] is a really nice and great event”, continued Hyvärinen.

Race was poled in slow and wet conditions. From time to time there was a thick snowfall, sometimes the snowfall was less.

“It was a good ski, there was a little snow on the second lap and I had to plow the track a bit and I pulled the skis uphill [kaaduin] forward”, the winner of the competition, Hyvärinen, recounted his journey to Yleisradio, referring to the circumstances.

