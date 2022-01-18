Skiing Perttu Hyvärinen switched to the “hard tears” of an Italian mountain camp in Finland last time

Joni Mäki, who is in good condition, defeated Hyvärinen, who was left without temporary data, by a second.

Uransa a skier preparing for the second Olympics Perttu Hyvärinen spent Tuesday night in a completely different sense than was intended a few days ago.

Had the plan been in place, Hyvärinen would have enjoyed dinner at a mountain hotel in Seiser Alm, northern Italy, as part of a high-pitch camp program.

Instead, he competed in the Finnish Cup in Hakunila, Vantaa, and lost a poor second in the 10 kilometer (v) race. To Joni Mäki.

“I’ve been pretty much high on training, about three months in total during the training and racing season. I usually adjust to high just fine. I think that eight days in Beijing before the first start is enough to adjust to the high and time difference, ”Hyvärinen justified his decision to skip the trip to Italy in the last half.

Hyvärinen calculated that at home he is able to do more strenuous exercises than at the altitude of almost 2,000 meters in Seiser Almi, where he first has to adjust to a high stay and then practice at a fairly moderate pace.

Tuesday’s race was one of the “hard tears” with which Hyvärinen is raising its profile in Finland. The next one is on Wednesday, when the messages of the Finnish Cup will be skied in Hakunila.

Last time, Hyvärinen competed in the Tour de Sk, which he did best in the last race. Back then, 11th place was his best mc achievement in a long time.

“Through it, the condition went up, and I still need it. Okay bet today. The whole race went a bit blind because I didn’t get any break. It would have been nice to know that there was such a tight race going on, ”Hyvärinen said.

Winner Joni Mäki’s plans did not even include a high place camp. Mäki felt that after the illness in December, the mood was still going in the right direction after the Finnish sprint championship in Imatra.

“Such a tough race prepared well for Beijing. This was an intact performance, and I set out to pick it up. The coping has progressed all the time, and the lungs are starting to be in a condition to be able to transport air back and forth pretty much better. It also weighs heavier at the end, ”said Mäki, who overtook Hyvärinen, who had been leading for a few seconds in the last 2.5 kilometers.

At Ruka’s mc opening, Mäki reached the finals in the traditional sprint for the first time in his career and finished sixth, but the following weekend there were already signs of an upcoming illness.

“Now it is probably not far from the mood that Ruka had. It seems like a pretty good model right now. A foot like the one Ruka is still looking for here, just as sharp, ”said Mäki, who is not competing in Wednesday’s post.

Also a sprinter selected for the Olympics Lauri Vuorinen was seventh in Vantaa. Appointed deputy and ready for departure for the time being Markus Vuorela was fourth, just 0.1 second from third Lauri from Lepistö.

Men, 10 km (years): 1) Joni Mäki Pohti SkiTeam 22.35.6, 2) Perttu Hyvärinen Puijon HS –1.0, 3) Lauri Lepistö Jämin J –12.5, 4) Markus Vuorela Jämin J –12.6 , 5) Arsi Ruuskanen KuusamEV –31.1, 6) Miro Karppanen ImatrU –33.3, 7) Lauri Vuorinen Skiteam 105 –35.6, 8) Ville Ahonen ImatrU –36.2, 9) Juuso Tossavainen KuusamEV –43, 3, 10) Joel Ikonen Pohti SkiTeam –45.2.