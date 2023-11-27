Skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen now tells his own view of the advertising scandal: “A complete disaster”

Ski star Perttu Hyvärinen’s lunch skip was on everyone’s lips for a few days during the World Championships in Planica.

Kuusamo

“Quite really, it was a total loss.”

Thus Perttu Hyvärinen announces with a serious look on his face. Of course, it’s about the giant brawl that flared up at last winter’s World Ski Championships, which brought him a 3,000 euro fine for breaking the sports contract.

Hyvärinen arrived at Yle’s TV interview with her partner’s food bin in her hand. It was considered certain in the public that it was the skier and his new manager Olli-Pekka “Lelu” Ojansivu plotting a ruthless marketing spree.

However, that was not the real side of the matter, Hyvärinen insists strictly nine months after the tumultuous events.

“I hadn’t planned it in any way. After the race, I had lunch with me in that cup. Snacks. Then I just forgot to include it, and the thing completely blew up.”

Dumping frenzy was born already on the second day of the Planica Games in the combined race. The Finns were underwhelmed, and at that point nothing particularly memorable had happened in the Games.

“Everyone was bored as hell. In that situation, one little kippo got a good sopa time,” says Hyvärinen.

Perttu Hyvärinen caused quite a stir at the World Ski Championships in Planica.

The leaders of the skiing association were furious about Hyvärinen’s mistake. The matter was discussed in day trading, and the gamekeeper himself came under a lot of pressure.

After a few days, Hyvärinen could no longer answer the racing questions. He admits that the preparation for the trips after the combined games was not optimal.

“It was something to think about when you woke up in the morning and 11 journalists had called. It was a funny and strange situation. Fortunately, it didn’t bother me too much, and I was able to pull off just fine performances,” says Hyvärinen.

Like as expected, the biggest winner of the case was a food company from Northern Savonia, whose transparent food shop was suddenly the talk of the town.

“A really good sales spike was achieved,” says Hyvärinen, who has since invested his own money in the company.

According to Hyvärinen, the name of the company in question is googled about ten times on a normal day. That Friday, more than 160,000 people entered the company’s name into the search engine.

“Yes, it was a really good example of what people from Meikälä and Lelu can achieve”, he says and promises “some little gimmicks” for this season as well.